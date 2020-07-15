1300 Palmetto Avenue.

Amenities

The Cottages at Seaside



The Cottages at Seaside have been thoughtfully designed to provide you with only the best! Open kitchens and expansive living areas are highlighted with breathtaking ocean views. The Cottages at Seaside are also conveniently located in Pacifica just a few miles from SFO, South San Francisco, Pacifica Harbor, shopping and Daly City Station. Come enjoy seaside living at its finest at The Cottages at Seaside!

