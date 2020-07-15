All apartments in Pacifica
1300 Palmetto Avenue.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

1300 Palmetto Avenue

1300 Palmetto Avenue · (650) 355-4001
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1300 Palmetto Avenue, Pacifica, CA 94044
West Sharp Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2450 · Avail. now

$2,450

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The Cottages at Seaside - Property Id: 100400

The Cottages at Seaside have been thoughtfully designed to provide you with only the best! Open kitchens and expansive living areas are highlighted with breathtaking ocean views. The Cottages at Seaside are also conveniently located in Pacifica just a few miles from SFO, South San Francisco, Pacifica Harbor, shopping and Daly City Station. Come enjoy seaside living at its finest at The Cottages at Seaside!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100400
Property Id 100400

(RLNE5869091)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1300 Palmetto Avenue have any available units?
1300 Palmetto Avenue has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pacifica, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pacifica Rent Report.
What amenities does 1300 Palmetto Avenue have?
Some of 1300 Palmetto Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 Palmetto Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1300 Palmetto Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 Palmetto Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1300 Palmetto Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1300 Palmetto Avenue offer parking?
No, 1300 Palmetto Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1300 Palmetto Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1300 Palmetto Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 Palmetto Avenue have a pool?
No, 1300 Palmetto Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1300 Palmetto Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1300 Palmetto Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 Palmetto Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1300 Palmetto Avenue has units with dishwashers.

