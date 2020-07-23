Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

6110 Amani Place Available 09/01/20 Available September 1 - FULLY FURNISHED! This fantastic home in a quiet private gated community is ready for you to move right in. All furniture plus wall art and kitchen necessities (dishes, utensils, etc) are included with monthly rent. Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, disposal, microwave plus washer/dryer also included. Central heating and air conditioning provide year-round comfort and efficiencies. Gorgeous and peaceful garden setting with your own private patio. End unit allows for additional privacy. Attached 2-car garage. Tenant responsible for ALL utilities, owner to pay HOA. No Smoking/No Pets. Conveniently located close to schools, parks, public transportation, shopping, and eateries.



PLEASE review rental criteria and virtual tour prior to requesting a showing or applying. Applications can be found here: www.golyonpm.com, processed first come, first served. For additional info, please contact Lyon Property Management, Alison Hull: achull@golyon.com.



Rental Criteria:

Minimum FICO score of 650

Minimum income of 2.5 times monthly rent

Minimum of 2 years verifiable rental history

No evictions/No collections/No co-signers

Lyon PM is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5965227)