Orangevale, CA
6110 Amani Place
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

6110 Amani Place

6110 Amani Pl · (530) 613-1616
Location

6110 Amani Pl, Orangevale, CA 95662
Orange Vale Colony

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6110 Amani Place · Avail. Sep 1

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1504 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
6110 Amani Place Available 09/01/20 Available September 1 - FULLY FURNISHED! This fantastic home in a quiet private gated community is ready for you to move right in. All furniture plus wall art and kitchen necessities (dishes, utensils, etc) are included with monthly rent. Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, disposal, microwave plus washer/dryer also included. Central heating and air conditioning provide year-round comfort and efficiencies. Gorgeous and peaceful garden setting with your own private patio. End unit allows for additional privacy. Attached 2-car garage. Tenant responsible for ALL utilities, owner to pay HOA. No Smoking/No Pets. Conveniently located close to schools, parks, public transportation, shopping, and eateries.

PLEASE review rental criteria and virtual tour prior to requesting a showing or applying. Applications can be found here: www.golyonpm.com, processed first come, first served. For additional info, please contact Lyon Property Management, Alison Hull: achull@golyon.com.

Rental Criteria:
Minimum FICO score of 650
Minimum income of 2.5 times monthly rent
Minimum of 2 years verifiable rental history
No evictions/No collections/No co-signers
Lyon PM is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5965227)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6110 Amani Place have any available units?
6110 Amani Place has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6110 Amani Place have?
Some of 6110 Amani Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6110 Amani Place currently offering any rent specials?
6110 Amani Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6110 Amani Place pet-friendly?
No, 6110 Amani Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orangevale.
Does 6110 Amani Place offer parking?
Yes, 6110 Amani Place offers parking.
Does 6110 Amani Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6110 Amani Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6110 Amani Place have a pool?
No, 6110 Amani Place does not have a pool.
Does 6110 Amani Place have accessible units?
No, 6110 Amani Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6110 Amani Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6110 Amani Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 6110 Amani Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6110 Amani Place has units with air conditioning.
