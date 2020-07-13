All apartments in Orangevale
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:00 PM

The Hills

Open Now until 4:30pm
9201 Madison Ave · (443) 764-8589
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9201 Madison Ave, Orangevale, CA 95662

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 235 · Avail. now

$1,374

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Unit 151 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Unit 148 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 106 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,690

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 048 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,690

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 100 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,690

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Hills.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cable included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
w/d hookup
cable included
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
hot tub
on-site laundry
trash valet
We are working hard on exciting apartment improvements! From new amenity spaces to modern interiors, it’s in with the latest at The Hills Orangevale CA Apartments. We offer spacious 1 & 2-bedroom apartment homes to fit every need of your life. We are conveniently located in the heart of Orangevale on Madison Ave., near the beautiful community of Folsom! Each apartment features gorgeous two-tone paint, wood-burning fireplaces, ceiling fans, kitchen windows, and much more. The exterior of our lovely community has been recently remodeled, and our pool areas as well for your outdoor pleasure. Our Outdoor Resident Lounge Area now features gas grills and an outdoor firepit. Did we mention that we are one of the few communities that welcomes large pets up to 50lbs?! We are conveniently located near great shopping and dining at the Folsom Premium Outlets and Sunrise Marketplace, as well as exciting outdoor activities! Visit our pet-friendly apartments in Orangevale, CA, and discover your new h

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50.94 per applicant
Deposit: $400-$500
Move-in Fees: $100 Holding Deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required, valet trash $35/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 1st pet; 2nd pet - $250 / Monthly
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/month
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply. Max weight 50 lb each
Parking Details: Carports, open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Hills have any available units?
The Hills has 10 units available starting at $1,374 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Hills have?
Some of The Hills's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Hills currently offering any rent specials?
The Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Hills pet-friendly?
Yes, The Hills is pet friendly.
Does The Hills offer parking?
Yes, The Hills offers parking.
Does The Hills have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Hills offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Hills have a pool?
Yes, The Hills has a pool.
Does The Hills have accessible units?
No, The Hills does not have accessible units.
Does The Hills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Hills has units with dishwashers.
Does The Hills have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Hills has units with air conditioning.
