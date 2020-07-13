Amenities
We are working hard on exciting apartment improvements! From new amenity spaces to modern interiors, it’s in with the latest at The Hills Orangevale CA Apartments. We offer spacious 1 & 2-bedroom apartment homes to fit every need of your life. We are conveniently located in the heart of Orangevale on Madison Ave., near the beautiful community of Folsom! Each apartment features gorgeous two-tone paint, wood-burning fireplaces, ceiling fans, kitchen windows, and much more. The exterior of our lovely community has been recently remodeled, and our pool areas as well for your outdoor pleasure. Our Outdoor Resident Lounge Area now features gas grills and an outdoor firepit. Did we mention that we are one of the few communities that welcomes large pets up to 50lbs?! We are conveniently located near great shopping and dining at the Folsom Premium Outlets and Sunrise Marketplace, as well as exciting outdoor activities! Visit our pet-friendly apartments in Orangevale, CA, and discover your new h