Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:19 AM

Heather Ridge

8721 Greenback Ln · (916) 796-1032
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8721 Greenback Ln, Orangevale, CA 95662
Orange Vale Colony

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 65 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,498

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 683 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Heather Ridge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
recently renovated
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
parking
pool
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
bbq/grill
carport
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
guest parking
internet cafe
package receiving
playground
smoke-free community
Nestled among majestic oak trees, is the peaceful community of Heather Ridge Apartment Homes.
Choose from four spacious floor plan styles complete with vaulted ceilings, wood burning fireplaces, in-home washer and dryers and high-speed Internet access. Take advantage of the many onsite recreational activities right outside your door, including a refreshing swimming pool, a relaxing spa, a private resident clubhouse and a large play area! The community is about 10 minutes away from Folsom Lake and a number of parks in the area. This is part of the San Juan Unified School District.

Enjoy convenient access to Interstate 50 and 80, fine shopping, dining, and entertainment. Heather Ridge is about 30 minutes outside of Sacramento.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 9 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: $400 (1 bedroom) $500 (2 bedroom) - up to two month's rent
Move-in Fees: Sewer/garbage/water $60-$85
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: Breed restrictions and no more than 50 lbs. combined weight
Parking Details: Assigned covered car port and guest parking.
Storage Details: $25 a month

