Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven recently renovated smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse dog park parking pool hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly bbq/grill carport cc payments coffee bar e-payments guest parking internet cafe package receiving playground smoke-free community

Nestled among majestic oak trees, is the peaceful community of Heather Ridge Apartment Homes.

Choose from four spacious floor plan styles complete with vaulted ceilings, wood burning fireplaces, in-home washer and dryers and high-speed Internet access. Take advantage of the many onsite recreational activities right outside your door, including a refreshing swimming pool, a relaxing spa, a private resident clubhouse and a large play area! The community is about 10 minutes away from Folsom Lake and a number of parks in the area. This is part of the San Juan Unified School District.



Enjoy convenient access to Interstate 50 and 80, fine shopping, dining, and entertainment. Heather Ridge is about 30 minutes outside of Sacramento.