Heather Ridge.

Lease Length: 6 months, 9 months, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: $400 (1 bedroom) $500 (2 bedroom) - up to two month's rent
Move-in Fees: Sewer/garbage/water $60-$85
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: Breed restrictions and no more than 50 lbs. combined weight
Parking Details: Assigned covered car port and guest parking.
Storage Details: $25 a month