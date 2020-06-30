675 OAK RUN TRAIL UNIT 205

Amenities

Lovely 1Bed/1Bath Downstairs Unit in Oak Park - Great open floor plan for 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom featuring a beautifully remodeled full bathroom (new tub with tile enclosure). Located on the first floor. Appliances include: Refrigerator, stove/oven, built-in microwave, dishwasher, washer & dryer. Balcony access from living room and bedroom. Bedroom has a large walk-in closet. Includes water, sewer, trash, basic cable, and basic internet. Laundry room off the balcony. One covered parking space is reserved for this unit.



The complex offers a clubhouse, community pool, spa, tennis and racquetball facilities. Walking distance to Medea Creek Middle School. Close proximity to parks (Derrhill Park, Oak Canyon Community Park, Medea Creek Park). Nature and hiking trails close by.



Final security deposit is based on credit scores.



Please note, all information is believed to be accurate and up to date. Changes to the home exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken.



