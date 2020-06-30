All apartments in Oak Park
675 OAK RUN TRAIL UNIT 205
675 OAK RUN TRAIL UNIT 205

Location

675 Oak Run Trail, Oak Park, CA 91377
Oak Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
racquetball court
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Lovely 1Bed/1Bath Downstairs Unit in Oak Park - Great open floor plan for 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom featuring a beautifully remodeled full bathroom (new tub with tile enclosure). Located on the first floor. Appliances include: Refrigerator, stove/oven, built-in microwave, dishwasher, washer & dryer. Balcony access from living room and bedroom. Bedroom has a large walk-in closet. Includes water, sewer, trash, basic cable, and basic internet. Laundry room off the balcony. One covered parking space is reserved for this unit.

The complex offers a clubhouse, community pool, spa, tennis and racquetball facilities. Walking distance to Medea Creek Middle School. Close proximity to parks (Derrhill Park, Oak Canyon Community Park, Medea Creek Park). Nature and hiking trails close by.

Final security deposit is based on credit scores.

Please note, all information is believed to be accurate and up to date. Changes to the home exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken.

(RLNE5536548)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 675 OAK RUN TRAIL UNIT 205 have any available units?
675 OAK RUN TRAIL UNIT 205 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Park, CA.
What amenities does 675 OAK RUN TRAIL UNIT 205 have?
Some of 675 OAK RUN TRAIL UNIT 205's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 675 OAK RUN TRAIL UNIT 205 currently offering any rent specials?
675 OAK RUN TRAIL UNIT 205 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 675 OAK RUN TRAIL UNIT 205 pet-friendly?
Yes, 675 OAK RUN TRAIL UNIT 205 is pet friendly.
Does 675 OAK RUN TRAIL UNIT 205 offer parking?
Yes, 675 OAK RUN TRAIL UNIT 205 offers parking.
Does 675 OAK RUN TRAIL UNIT 205 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 675 OAK RUN TRAIL UNIT 205 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 675 OAK RUN TRAIL UNIT 205 have a pool?
Yes, 675 OAK RUN TRAIL UNIT 205 has a pool.
Does 675 OAK RUN TRAIL UNIT 205 have accessible units?
No, 675 OAK RUN TRAIL UNIT 205 does not have accessible units.
Does 675 OAK RUN TRAIL UNIT 205 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 675 OAK RUN TRAIL UNIT 205 has units with dishwashers.
Does 675 OAK RUN TRAIL UNIT 205 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 675 OAK RUN TRAIL UNIT 205 has units with air conditioning.

