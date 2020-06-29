All apartments in Oak Park
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:24 PM

5837 Oak Bend Lane Unit 206

5837 Oak Bend Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5837 Oak Bend Lane, Oak Park, CA 91377
Oak Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
racquetball court
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
volleyball court
- Move In Ready! This condo is within walking distance to sought out National Blue Ribbon Oak Park Unified School District schools, the 101 Freeway conveniently located off Kanan Rd, near shopping centers, and a short car ride to beautiful Malibu beaches. This 2nd story end unit is located in the highly desired Shadow Ridge complex in Oak Park. This lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath has brand new carpet, freshly painted walls/ceiling and new wood like tile flooring in the kitchen/entry way. Kitchen features brand new range and over the range microwave. The living room is spacious which features a fireplace along with access to a spacious balcony perfect for entertaining, or just relaxing. Secondary bedroom features closets and access to living room balcony. The master bedroom is spacious with an en-suite bathroom, large walk in closet and access to a second private balcony. Unit has a laundry area with a full washer and dryer. Complex amenities include pool/spa, volleyball court, basketball court, tennis courts , racquetball court and BBQs. Right outside the unit you can enjoy nearby trails for walking, hiking and/or mountain bike riding. Utilities included in rent are trash, internet and basic cable. No pets.

(RLNE5533047)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5837 Oak Bend Lane Unit 206 have any available units?
5837 Oak Bend Lane Unit 206 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Park, CA.
What amenities does 5837 Oak Bend Lane Unit 206 have?
Some of 5837 Oak Bend Lane Unit 206's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5837 Oak Bend Lane Unit 206 currently offering any rent specials?
5837 Oak Bend Lane Unit 206 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5837 Oak Bend Lane Unit 206 pet-friendly?
No, 5837 Oak Bend Lane Unit 206 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Park.
Does 5837 Oak Bend Lane Unit 206 offer parking?
No, 5837 Oak Bend Lane Unit 206 does not offer parking.
Does 5837 Oak Bend Lane Unit 206 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5837 Oak Bend Lane Unit 206 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5837 Oak Bend Lane Unit 206 have a pool?
Yes, 5837 Oak Bend Lane Unit 206 has a pool.
Does 5837 Oak Bend Lane Unit 206 have accessible units?
No, 5837 Oak Bend Lane Unit 206 does not have accessible units.
Does 5837 Oak Bend Lane Unit 206 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5837 Oak Bend Lane Unit 206 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5837 Oak Bend Lane Unit 206 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5837 Oak Bend Lane Unit 206 does not have units with air conditioning.
