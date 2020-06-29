5837 Oak Bend Lane Unit 206

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets pool racquetball court basketball court

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court pool racquetball court bbq/grill hot tub internet access tennis court volleyball court

- Move In Ready! This condo is within walking distance to sought out National Blue Ribbon Oak Park Unified School District schools, the 101 Freeway conveniently located off Kanan Rd, near shopping centers, and a short car ride to beautiful Malibu beaches. This 2nd story end unit is located in the highly desired Shadow Ridge complex in Oak Park. This lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath has brand new carpet, freshly painted walls/ceiling and new wood like tile flooring in the kitchen/entry way. Kitchen features brand new range and over the range microwave. The living room is spacious which features a fireplace along with access to a spacious balcony perfect for entertaining, or just relaxing. Secondary bedroom features closets and access to living room balcony. The master bedroom is spacious with an en-suite bathroom, large walk in closet and access to a second private balcony. Unit has a laundry area with a full washer and dryer. Complex amenities include pool/spa, volleyball court, basketball court, tennis courts , racquetball court and BBQs. Right outside the unit you can enjoy nearby trails for walking, hiking and/or mountain bike riding. Utilities included in rent are trash, internet and basic cable. No pets.



(RLNE5533047)