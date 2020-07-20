All apartments in Oak Park
Last updated September 18 2019 at 7:23 AM

522 Park Springs Court

522 Park Springs Court · No Longer Available
Location

522 Park Springs Court, Oak Park, CA 91377
Oak Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
BEAUTIFUL Oak Park home tucked away on one of the finest cul-de-sacs in the area. 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom 2 story house lovingly maintained by owner. First time Leasing. All bedrooms are upstairs. Feels larger than actual size. NEW WASHER AND DRYER included. Many newer upgrades includes new interior PAINT, remodeled updated KITCHEN, double pane windows, vaulted ceilings, LOW maintenance backyard/landscaping, built in BBQ, built in closets, newer AC system, PLUS new water heater! WOW!!! AWARD WINNING Oak Park school district just around the corner and near to TERRIFIC parks, BIKE/HIKING trails, freeways, WORLD CLASS DINING, lakes, businesses and SO much more. What are you waiting for? YOU SNOOZE YOU LOOSE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 522 Park Springs Court have any available units?
522 Park Springs Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Park, CA.
What amenities does 522 Park Springs Court have?
Some of 522 Park Springs Court's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 522 Park Springs Court currently offering any rent specials?
522 Park Springs Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 Park Springs Court pet-friendly?
No, 522 Park Springs Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Park.
Does 522 Park Springs Court offer parking?
No, 522 Park Springs Court does not offer parking.
Does 522 Park Springs Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 522 Park Springs Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 Park Springs Court have a pool?
No, 522 Park Springs Court does not have a pool.
Does 522 Park Springs Court have accessible units?
No, 522 Park Springs Court does not have accessible units.
Does 522 Park Springs Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 522 Park Springs Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 522 Park Springs Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 522 Park Springs Court has units with air conditioning.
