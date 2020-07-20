522 Park Springs Court

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated air conditioning bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

BEAUTIFUL Oak Park home tucked away on one of the finest cul-de-sacs in the area. 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom 2 story house lovingly maintained by owner. First time Leasing. All bedrooms are upstairs. Feels larger than actual size. NEW WASHER AND DRYER included. Many newer upgrades includes new interior PAINT, remodeled updated KITCHEN, double pane windows, vaulted ceilings, LOW maintenance backyard/landscaping, built in BBQ, built in closets, newer AC system, PLUS new water heater! WOW!!! AWARD WINNING Oak Park school district just around the corner and near to TERRIFIC parks, BIKE/HIKING trails, freeways, WORLD CLASS DINING, lakes, businesses and SO much more. What are you waiting for? YOU SNOOZE YOU LOOSE!