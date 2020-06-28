All apartments in Oak Park
Find more places like 5084 Golden Nugget Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oak Park, CA
/
5084 Golden Nugget Way
Last updated October 17 2019 at 7:24 PM

5084 Golden Nugget Way

5084 Golden Nugget Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oak Park
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5084 Golden Nugget Way, Oak Park, CA 91377
Oak Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful Sterling Oaks cul-de-sac home is perfect for you and your family! Close to trails, shopping, restaurants and the renowned Oak Park District schools. The home enjoys charming curb appeal, with a brick walkway and accents. The double door entry leads to a dramatic two-story foyer and curved stairway. The step-down living room is spacious and inviting, with high ceilings, plantation shutters and a romantic fireplace. Large formal dining with recessed ceiling. The kitchen with granite counters, wood flooring (will be changed to tile), ample cabinetry, a wine cooler and a large center island/breakfast bar. This room is fully open to an inviting family room with fireplace and sliding glass doors to the rear yard. Downstairs bedroom and full bath, perfect for guest/nanny. Upstairs 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. Large walk-in closet as well as another roomy closet in master bath. The home boasts an unusually large lot for this neighborhood, with over 12,300 square feet situated for maximum privacy. Covered patio in large yard. Three car garage. Rent it before school starts!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5084 Golden Nugget Way have any available units?
5084 Golden Nugget Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Park, CA.
What amenities does 5084 Golden Nugget Way have?
Some of 5084 Golden Nugget Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5084 Golden Nugget Way currently offering any rent specials?
5084 Golden Nugget Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5084 Golden Nugget Way pet-friendly?
No, 5084 Golden Nugget Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Park.
Does 5084 Golden Nugget Way offer parking?
Yes, 5084 Golden Nugget Way offers parking.
Does 5084 Golden Nugget Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5084 Golden Nugget Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5084 Golden Nugget Way have a pool?
No, 5084 Golden Nugget Way does not have a pool.
Does 5084 Golden Nugget Way have accessible units?
No, 5084 Golden Nugget Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5084 Golden Nugget Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5084 Golden Nugget Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5084 Golden Nugget Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5084 Golden Nugget Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oak Park Apartment Homes
5325 Oak Park Ln
Oak Park, CA 91377
Country Oaks
5813 Hickory Dr
Oak Park, CA 91377

Similar Pages

Oak Park 1 BedroomsOak Park 2 Bedrooms
Oak Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOak Park Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Oak Park Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CAAltadena, CACompton, CATopanga, CATemple City, CA
Carpinteria, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CAWest Carson, CAPort Hueneme, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAMalibu, CARolling Hills Estates, CAEl Segundo, CAOjai, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons