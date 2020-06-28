5084 Golden Nugget Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful Sterling Oaks cul-de-sac home is perfect for you and your family! Close to trails, shopping, restaurants and the renowned Oak Park District schools. The home enjoys charming curb appeal, with a brick walkway and accents. The double door entry leads to a dramatic two-story foyer and curved stairway. The step-down living room is spacious and inviting, with high ceilings, plantation shutters and a romantic fireplace. Large formal dining with recessed ceiling. The kitchen with granite counters, wood flooring (will be changed to tile), ample cabinetry, a wine cooler and a large center island/breakfast bar. This room is fully open to an inviting family room with fireplace and sliding glass doors to the rear yard. Downstairs bedroom and full bath, perfect for guest/nanny. Upstairs 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. Large walk-in closet as well as another roomy closet in master bath. The home boasts an unusually large lot for this neighborhood, with over 12,300 square feet situated for maximum privacy. Covered patio in large yard. Three car garage. Rent it before school starts!