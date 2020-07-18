4797 Rhapsody Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage hot tub

Move in Ready home. Located in a highly desirable neighborhood of Oak Park. Once entering you will notice the vaulted ceilings and the view into the backyard. The bright galley kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and lots of counter space,the kitchen opens to the family room. The Master bedroom has it's own master bath with tub and separate shower. Backyard is spacious with a patio area. Other features include; spacious rear and side yards with large patio area, new lawn and mature landscaping, true hardwood floors, laundry room with sink, two linen closets, large guest closet and two car finished garage. Community features include; nearby pool & spa, tot lot, quiet private streets. Sought after Oak Park community with multiple shopping centers, top rated schools, parks and hiking trails. Pristine move-in ready condition.