Oak Park, CA
4778 Rhapsody Drive
Last updated May 25 2019 at 9:55 AM

4778 Rhapsody Drive · No Longer Available
Oak Park
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Location

4778 Rhapsody Drive, Oak Park, CA 91377
Oak Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Light & Bright with an Open Floor Plan! Feels Like a Single Family Home, Backs to Open Space! Great Location- Pool/Spa and Play Area for Children Only 2 Doors Away. Interior is Neutral with Designer Touches Throughout. All Stainless Appliances in Kitchen and Granite Countertops. Great Master Suite with Large Walk in Closet, Sitting Area and a Picture Window that Views the Oak Trees and Open Space. Lovely Master Bath with Stall Shower, Dual Vanity and Large Soaking Tub, Travertine Thru Out. One Bedroom and Full Bath Downstairs. Indoor Laundry Room and 3 Car Direct Access Garage. Shown By Appointment Only. Submit on Pets. Washer/Dryer, Refrigerator Included. Award Winning Oak Park School System!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4778 Rhapsody Drive have any available units?
4778 Rhapsody Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Park, CA.
What amenities does 4778 Rhapsody Drive have?
Some of 4778 Rhapsody Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4778 Rhapsody Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4778 Rhapsody Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4778 Rhapsody Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4778 Rhapsody Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4778 Rhapsody Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4778 Rhapsody Drive offers parking.
Does 4778 Rhapsody Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4778 Rhapsody Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4778 Rhapsody Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4778 Rhapsody Drive has a pool.
Does 4778 Rhapsody Drive have accessible units?
No, 4778 Rhapsody Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4778 Rhapsody Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4778 Rhapsody Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4778 Rhapsody Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4778 Rhapsody Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
