4778 Rhapsody Drive

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Light & Bright with an Open Floor Plan! Feels Like a Single Family Home, Backs to Open Space! Great Location- Pool/Spa and Play Area for Children Only 2 Doors Away. Interior is Neutral with Designer Touches Throughout. All Stainless Appliances in Kitchen and Granite Countertops. Great Master Suite with Large Walk in Closet, Sitting Area and a Picture Window that Views the Oak Trees and Open Space. Lovely Master Bath with Stall Shower, Dual Vanity and Large Soaking Tub, Travertine Thru Out. One Bedroom and Full Bath Downstairs. Indoor Laundry Room and 3 Car Direct Access Garage. Shown By Appointment Only. Submit on Pets. Washer/Dryer, Refrigerator Included. Award Winning Oak Park School System!