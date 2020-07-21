363 Tranquil Lane

Amenities

Beautiful Home in Oak Park



Upgraded/customized. Premium location, large rear yard. Extensive use of granite, tile, tumbled marble. Master has two walk-in closets, soaring ceilings thru-out. Skylights. Family room has Tigerwood pre-engineered flooring plus marble and wood gas fireplace, kitchen has double ovens, convection microwave and trash compactor. Baths partially or fully remodeled. Milgard dual-pane windows throughout. Meridian custom shutters, formal dining room, new carpeting 2019, custom staircase, 2nd story cherry hall flooring, custom 2nd floor bath vanities, built-in stereo speakers in 4 locations. Niles surround sound speakers in family room, remodeled roof, new garage doors, epoxied floor w/ extensive storage, new paver driveway and tiled front porch, new front door and sidelites. Custom vinyl patio cover, side gate and sideyard fencing. Enclosed w/ block walls on all 3 sides. Water saving automatic sprinkler system, reduced maintenance landscaping. Close to Oak Park's Award-Winning schools.

No Dogs Allowed



