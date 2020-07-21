All apartments in Oak Park
363 Tranquil Lane

363 Tranquil Lane · No Longer Available
Location

363 Tranquil Lane, Oak Park, CA 91377
Oak Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Home in Oak Park - Property Id: 138036

Upgraded/customized. Premium location, large rear yard. Extensive use of granite, tile, tumbled marble. Master has two walk-in closets, soaring ceilings thru-out. Skylights. Family room has Tigerwood pre-engineered flooring plus marble and wood gas fireplace, kitchen has double ovens, convection microwave and trash compactor. Baths partially or fully remodeled. Milgard dual-pane windows throughout. Meridian custom shutters, formal dining room, new carpeting 2019, custom staircase, 2nd story cherry hall flooring, custom 2nd floor bath vanities, built-in stereo speakers in 4 locations. Niles surround sound speakers in family room, remodeled roof, new garage doors, epoxied floor w/ extensive storage, new paver driveway and tiled front porch, new front door and sidelites. Custom vinyl patio cover, side gate and sideyard fencing. Enclosed w/ block walls on all 3 sides. Water saving automatic sprinkler system, reduced maintenance landscaping. Close to Oak Park's Award-Winning schools.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/138036p
Property Id 138036

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5027891)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 363 Tranquil Lane have any available units?
363 Tranquil Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Park, CA.
What amenities does 363 Tranquil Lane have?
Some of 363 Tranquil Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 363 Tranquil Lane currently offering any rent specials?
363 Tranquil Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 363 Tranquil Lane pet-friendly?
No, 363 Tranquil Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Park.
Does 363 Tranquil Lane offer parking?
Yes, 363 Tranquil Lane offers parking.
Does 363 Tranquil Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 363 Tranquil Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 363 Tranquil Lane have a pool?
No, 363 Tranquil Lane does not have a pool.
Does 363 Tranquil Lane have accessible units?
No, 363 Tranquil Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 363 Tranquil Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 363 Tranquil Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 363 Tranquil Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 363 Tranquil Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
