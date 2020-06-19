All apartments in Oak Park
Last updated April 22 2020 at 3:40 AM

140 Symphony Lane

140 Symphony Lane · (818) 497-0776
Location

140 Symphony Lane, Oak Park, CA 91377
Oak Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1611 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
CALL Debbie Lucsd at 818-497-0776 for more info. Open and Bright Corner Lot 3 Bed/3 Bath 2 story Home w/a Loft. KITCHEN has Quartz counters & Stainless Steel appliances. Eat-in kitchen space w/fp. MASTER BEDROOM located on ground level w/soaring ceilings & slider to the backyard. MASTER BATH has dual sinks, quartz counters, modern white cabinets & walk-in closet - ALL WALLPAPER REMOVED. Second bedroom is upstairs w/double doors, en suite bathroom and has mountain views (ALL WALLPAPER HAS BEEN REMOVED) .Just outside upstairs bedroom is the LOFT w/built in shelving and work space - the perfect spot for your home office! Third bedroom located downstairs, has built-in shelving in the closet space and has a bathroom nearby. LAUNDRY is inside. LIVING ROOM & DINING ROOM share the same space, have soaring ceilings & a fireplace. Community POOL & SPA within walking distance. Submit on Pets. NEW GRASS in BACKYARD and Gardener included. Award Winning SCHOOL District. Lots of hiking and biking trails nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 Symphony Lane have any available units?
140 Symphony Lane has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 140 Symphony Lane have?
Some of 140 Symphony Lane's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 Symphony Lane currently offering any rent specials?
140 Symphony Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 Symphony Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 140 Symphony Lane is pet friendly.
Does 140 Symphony Lane offer parking?
No, 140 Symphony Lane does not offer parking.
Does 140 Symphony Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 140 Symphony Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 Symphony Lane have a pool?
Yes, 140 Symphony Lane has a pool.
Does 140 Symphony Lane have accessible units?
No, 140 Symphony Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 140 Symphony Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 140 Symphony Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 140 Symphony Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 140 Symphony Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
