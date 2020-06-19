140 Symphony Lane

Amenities
CALL Debbie Lucsd at 818-497-0776 for more info. Open and Bright Corner Lot 3 Bed/3 Bath 2 story Home w/a Loft. KITCHEN has Quartz counters & Stainless Steel appliances. Eat-in kitchen space w/fp. MASTER BEDROOM located on ground level w/soaring ceilings & slider to the backyard. MASTER BATH has dual sinks, quartz counters, modern white cabinets & walk-in closet - ALL WALLPAPER REMOVED. Second bedroom is upstairs w/double doors, en suite bathroom and has mountain views (ALL WALLPAPER HAS BEEN REMOVED) .Just outside upstairs bedroom is the LOFT w/built in shelving and work space - the perfect spot for your home office! Third bedroom located downstairs, has built-in shelving in the closet space and has a bathroom nearby. LAUNDRY is inside. LIVING ROOM & DINING ROOM share the same space, have soaring ceilings & a fireplace. Community POOL & SPA within walking distance. Submit on Pets. NEW GRASS in BACKYARD and Gardener included. Award Winning SCHOOL District. Lots of hiking and biking trails nearby.