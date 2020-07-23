All apartments in Novato
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

8 B Oak Crest Court

8 Oak Crest Ct · (415) 927-7368
Location

8 Oak Crest Ct, Novato, CA 94947
Midwest Novato

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8 B Oak Crest Court · Avail. now

$3,600

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1460 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
dogs allowed
BEAUTIFUL THREE BED / TWO BATH CONDO IN NOVATO - Beautiful three bed / two and half bath condo in Novato. Tastefully updated in many parts with newer plank flooring on the first floor and updated bathrooms. With close proximity to shopping and access to Hwy 101 and Hwy 37.

On entering the unit, you have the first-floor half bath and kitchen with eat in nook area. Continuing on you have a spacious dining and living area with wood burning fireplace. The living room has wall mount TV hookups with concealed wiring and sliding door access to private deck space with views.

On the second floor you have the primary bedroom with ensuite bathroom with large soaking tub and shower, two additional bedrooms, bathroom, and full size washer and dryer.

Unit also includes one covered carport parking right outside the unit and one uncovered parking spot, and small storage locker.

Other features include common area pool and club house (currently closed due to COVID-19)

One or two-year lease.
No smokers please.
No dogs please.
Owner will consider well behaved cat with additional $500.00 deposit.
Tenant pays all utilities excluding water, sewer fee and HOA dues paid by Owner.
Renters are required to have renter's insurance.

To view this rental, please call
Tamalpais Property Management, Agent for Owner at 415-927-7368
(CA DRE #01204996)

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5963332)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 B Oak Crest Court have any available units?
8 B Oak Crest Court has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8 B Oak Crest Court have?
Some of 8 B Oak Crest Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 B Oak Crest Court currently offering any rent specials?
8 B Oak Crest Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 B Oak Crest Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 8 B Oak Crest Court is pet friendly.
Does 8 B Oak Crest Court offer parking?
Yes, 8 B Oak Crest Court offers parking.
Does 8 B Oak Crest Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8 B Oak Crest Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 B Oak Crest Court have a pool?
Yes, 8 B Oak Crest Court has a pool.
Does 8 B Oak Crest Court have accessible units?
No, 8 B Oak Crest Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8 B Oak Crest Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 B Oak Crest Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8 B Oak Crest Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8 B Oak Crest Court has units with air conditioning.
