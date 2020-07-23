8 B Oak Crest Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly carport recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse parking pool dogs allowed

BEAUTIFUL THREE BED / TWO BATH CONDO IN NOVATO - Beautiful three bed / two and half bath condo in Novato. Tastefully updated in many parts with newer plank flooring on the first floor and updated bathrooms. With close proximity to shopping and access to Hwy 101 and Hwy 37.



On entering the unit, you have the first-floor half bath and kitchen with eat in nook area. Continuing on you have a spacious dining and living area with wood burning fireplace. The living room has wall mount TV hookups with concealed wiring and sliding door access to private deck space with views.



On the second floor you have the primary bedroom with ensuite bathroom with large soaking tub and shower, two additional bedrooms, bathroom, and full size washer and dryer.



Unit also includes one covered carport parking right outside the unit and one uncovered parking spot, and small storage locker.



Other features include common area pool and club house (currently closed due to COVID-19)



One or two-year lease.

No smokers please.

No dogs please.

Owner will consider well behaved cat with additional $500.00 deposit.

Tenant pays all utilities excluding water, sewer fee and HOA dues paid by Owner.

Renters are required to have renter's insurance.



To view this rental, please call

Tamalpais Property Management, Agent for Owner at 415-927-7368

(CA DRE #01204996)



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5963332)