Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:51 PM

Villa Del Sol Apartments

11217 Barnwall St · (562) 418-6949
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11217 Barnwall St, Norwalk, CA 90650
Norwalk

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 249F · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 860 sqft

Unit 232B · Avail. Sep 17

$2,010

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 860 sqft

Unit 204B · Avail. now

$2,020

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 860 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Villa Del Sol Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pool
parking
hot tub
We offer a variety of tour options including in person tours, virtual and self guided tours. Villa Del Sol Apartments in Norwalk, CA 90650 features apartment homes with a private patio or balcony, updated kitchens, baths and wood flooring throughout in select homes. Kitchens include stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and modern cabinetry with plenty of storage space. Smart home technology available in every home! We are a smoke free, pet friendly gated community with an outdoor year round swimming pool, safe and secure package lockers, two card operated laundry facilities, and 24 hour fitness center. Located one block from Cerritos College, less than three miles from I 5, I 605, I 91 and I 105 and only 15 miles from Long Beach and 17 miles from Los Angeles. Easy access to major shopping centers, business parks, restaurants and entertainment. Minimum FICO score of 570 average score for all leaseholders required. Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42 per applicant
Deposit: $500-$750
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350
limit: 2
rent: $50
Dogs
restrictions: Our pet-friendly apartments welcome most breeds of dogs. However, because certain dogs do not thrive in a community environment, we cannot accommodate the following breeds, dogs resembling these breeds, or mixes of these breeds: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrid.
Parking Details: Covered lot, assigned: $40/month. Covered carport parking options are available for residents. 1 covered spot per apartment. Surface lot, assigned: $20/month. Parking for residents is available on a first-come, first-served basis in our private parking lot. Permit required.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Villa Del Sol Apartments have any available units?
Villa Del Sol Apartments has 6 units available starting at $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Norwalk, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norwalk Rent Report.
What amenities does Villa Del Sol Apartments have?
Some of Villa Del Sol Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Villa Del Sol Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Villa Del Sol Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Villa Del Sol Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Villa Del Sol Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Villa Del Sol Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Villa Del Sol Apartments offers parking.
Does Villa Del Sol Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Villa Del Sol Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Villa Del Sol Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Villa Del Sol Apartments has a pool.
Does Villa Del Sol Apartments have accessible units?
No, Villa Del Sol Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Villa Del Sol Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Villa Del Sol Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
