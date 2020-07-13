Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar 24hr gym on-site laundry pool parking hot tub

We offer a variety of tour options including in person tours, virtual and self guided tours. Villa Del Sol Apartments in Norwalk, CA 90650 features apartment homes with a private patio or balcony, updated kitchens, baths and wood flooring throughout in select homes. Kitchens include stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and modern cabinetry with plenty of storage space. Smart home technology available in every home! We are a smoke free, pet friendly gated community with an outdoor year round swimming pool, safe and secure package lockers, two card operated laundry facilities, and 24 hour fitness center. Located one block from Cerritos College, less than three miles from I 5, I 605, I 91 and I 105 and only 15 miles from Long Beach and 17 miles from Los Angeles. Easy access to major shopping centers, business parks, restaurants and entertainment. Minimum FICO score of 570 average score for all leaseholders required. Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.