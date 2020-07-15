All apartments in Norwalk
14045 Bayside Dr.

Location

14045 Bayside Drive, Norwalk, CA 90650
Norwalk

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful Renovated Condo in Resort Styled Community! - GREAT LOCATION!! Benton Bay gated complex has a lush garden-style with tranquil sounds and sights of a beautiful ponds and streams that makes you feel like you are at a mountain retreat. This beautiful remodeled studio comes with remodeled kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances: refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher, all new cabinets and quartz counter tops and waterproof vinyl flooring. Bathroom remodeled with new tub/shower, new vanity with all new fixtures, and new tile flooring. Recess lighting in living and kitchen area. Also includes washer and dryer, private patio area with view and sounds of the pond and streams great for relaxing. One assigned carport parking with storage area and plenty of guest parking available. Additional complex amenities also includes: private pool, spa, tennis courts and exercise room.

For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Lorenzo at (562) 822-2802, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

Ernst and Haas Management Co.
DRE License #01251870

*ALL INFORMATION DEEMED ACCURATE BUT NOT GUARANTEED

(RLNE5661080)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14045 Bayside Dr. have any available units?
14045 Bayside Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norwalk, CA.
How much is rent in Norwalk, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norwalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 14045 Bayside Dr. have?
Some of 14045 Bayside Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14045 Bayside Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
14045 Bayside Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14045 Bayside Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 14045 Bayside Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 14045 Bayside Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 14045 Bayside Dr. offers parking.
Does 14045 Bayside Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14045 Bayside Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14045 Bayside Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 14045 Bayside Dr. has a pool.
Does 14045 Bayside Dr. have accessible units?
No, 14045 Bayside Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 14045 Bayside Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14045 Bayside Dr. has units with dishwashers.
