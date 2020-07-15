14045 Bayside Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse gym parking pool guest parking hot tub tennis court

Beautiful Renovated Condo in Resort Styled Community! - GREAT LOCATION!! Benton Bay gated complex has a lush garden-style with tranquil sounds and sights of a beautiful ponds and streams that makes you feel like you are at a mountain retreat. This beautiful remodeled studio comes with remodeled kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances: refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher, all new cabinets and quartz counter tops and waterproof vinyl flooring. Bathroom remodeled with new tub/shower, new vanity with all new fixtures, and new tile flooring. Recess lighting in living and kitchen area. Also includes washer and dryer, private patio area with view and sounds of the pond and streams great for relaxing. One assigned carport parking with storage area and plenty of guest parking available. Additional complex amenities also includes: private pool, spa, tennis courts and exercise room.



TO QUALIFY:

Credit score must be no less than 600

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.



