14019 Elmcroft Avenue.

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage air conditioning ceiling fan bbq/grill

Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house in Norwalk! This property features tiled floors, central air conditioning, and ceiling fans and plenty of windows for lots of natural sunlight. Appliances include a stove, and dishwasher. Washer and dryer hookups available! The private back yard comes with a BBQ grill great for entertaining guests. This property comes with a 1 car attached garage. This property is near 605, 105, 5 Freeways, Norwalk 8, Los Compadres restaurant, Arthur Gerdes park, Norwalk High School, Corvallis Middle school and plenty more. Schedule a showing today!