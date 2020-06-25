All apartments in Norwalk
14019 Elmcroft Avenue
14019 Elmcroft Avenue
14019 Elmcroft Avenue

14019 Elmcroft Avenue · No Longer Available
14019 Elmcroft Avenue, Norwalk, CA 90650
w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house in Norwalk! This property features tiled floors, central air conditioning, and ceiling fans and plenty of windows for lots of natural sunlight. Appliances include a stove, and dishwasher. Washer and dryer hookups available! The private back yard comes with a BBQ grill great for entertaining guests. This property comes with a 1 car attached garage. This property is near 605, 105, 5 Freeways, Norwalk 8, Los Compadres restaurant, Arthur Gerdes park, Norwalk High School, Corvallis Middle school and plenty more. Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 14019 Elmcroft Avenue have any available units?
14019 Elmcroft Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norwalk, CA.
How much is rent in Norwalk, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norwalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 14019 Elmcroft Avenue have?
Some of 14019 Elmcroft Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14019 Elmcroft Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14019 Elmcroft Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14019 Elmcroft Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 14019 Elmcroft Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norwalk.
Does 14019 Elmcroft Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 14019 Elmcroft Avenue offers parking.
Does 14019 Elmcroft Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14019 Elmcroft Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14019 Elmcroft Avenue have a pool?
No, 14019 Elmcroft Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 14019 Elmcroft Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14019 Elmcroft Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14019 Elmcroft Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14019 Elmcroft Avenue has units with dishwashers.

