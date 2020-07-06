All apartments in Norwalk
Last updated November 22 2019 at 4:15 AM

12507 Benfield Avenue

12507 Benfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12507 Benfield Avenue, Norwalk, CA 90650
Norwalk

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Feels almost like new, beautiful two bedroom one bathroom home, with 2 tandem vehicle parking spaces, plus 2 car detached garage, and an enclosed big back yard that brings you into the kitchen with newer appliances: gas range/oven/exhaust, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal. Custom paint and custom wood wall covering combinations on several of the walls make for a very modern and clean feel to the home.
This is a Single Family Residence with no attached walls – and no neighbor above or below. Freeway and major shopping close by –this beautiful home has it all. Frig and washer and dryer are included (As-is)
To schedule a viewing at your convenience, Click or Copy this link to your browser: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1131993
Click on the "Enter Property Yourself" button at the top right side of the page & follow the instructions.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12507 Benfield Avenue have any available units?
12507 Benfield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norwalk, CA.
How much is rent in Norwalk, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norwalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 12507 Benfield Avenue have?
Some of 12507 Benfield Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12507 Benfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12507 Benfield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12507 Benfield Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 12507 Benfield Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 12507 Benfield Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12507 Benfield Avenue offers parking.
Does 12507 Benfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12507 Benfield Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12507 Benfield Avenue have a pool?
No, 12507 Benfield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12507 Benfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12507 Benfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12507 Benfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12507 Benfield Avenue has units with dishwashers.

