12507 Benfield Avenue

Amenities
Feels almost like new, beautiful two bedroom one bathroom home, with 2 tandem vehicle parking spaces, plus 2 car detached garage, and an enclosed big back yard that brings you into the kitchen with newer appliances: gas range/oven/exhaust, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal. Custom paint and custom wood wall covering combinations on several of the walls make for a very modern and clean feel to the home.
This is a Single Family Residence with no attached walls – and no neighbor above or below. Freeway and major shopping close by –this beautiful home has it all. Frig and washer and dryer are included (As-is)
To schedule a viewing at your convenience, Click or Copy this link to your browser: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1131993
Click on the "Enter Property Yourself" button at the top right side of the page & follow the instructions.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.