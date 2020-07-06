12031 Hermosura Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters oven range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Open floor plan and super clean home with all new double windows , wood kitchen cabinets, granite tops, stainless appliance. New fixtures throughout. Living room- Laminate floor and all rooms- Carpet. Newer doors and hardware. Fresh paint inside and out. New role up garage door. This 3 bedroom sits on a large lot and both front and rear yards are landscaped. Large living room with fireplace, and both formal dining area and small breakfast area in kitchen. Both living room and dining room have coved ceilings. Moving condition. You have to see and anytime moving!!