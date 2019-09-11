All apartments in North Tustin
18182 Theodora Drive
18182 Theodora Drive

18182 Theodora Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18182 Theodora Drive, North Tustin, CA 92780

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Light, bright and airy, this 4 bed/2 bath ranch offers contemporary styling and a friendly ambiance. Step inside the foyer and view a living room with cozy fireplace and a wall of glass and sliding door to the large and private back yard. Freshly painted inside and out this modern home offers light wood floors, white walls and only 1 carpeted bedroom. The kitchen features white cabinetry topped with butcherblock countertops, a gas range, dishwasher and refrigerator. Plenty of counter and storage space make food prep and entertaining easy, and the dining area is directly adjacent to the kitchen. A spacious master bedroom has a recently remodeled bathroom featuring oversized walk-in shower and ample vanity. A French door from the master bedroom offers easy access to the back patio. Relax on the covered back patio and enjoy dining al fresco or play on thethe sea of green grass. There are two planter boxes with irrigation for the gardener in your family. A large walk-in shed provides extra storage. The other 3 bedrooms share a remodeled bathroom featuring a tub shower and upgraded vanity. Great Tustin schools: Guinn Foss, Columbus Tustin & Foothill High. Available November 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18182 Theodora Drive have any available units?
18182 Theodora Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Tustin, CA.
What amenities does 18182 Theodora Drive have?
Some of 18182 Theodora Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18182 Theodora Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18182 Theodora Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18182 Theodora Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18182 Theodora Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Tustin.
Does 18182 Theodora Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18182 Theodora Drive offers parking.
Does 18182 Theodora Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18182 Theodora Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18182 Theodora Drive have a pool?
No, 18182 Theodora Drive does not have a pool.
Does 18182 Theodora Drive have accessible units?
No, 18182 Theodora Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18182 Theodora Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18182 Theodora Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 18182 Theodora Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18182 Theodora Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
