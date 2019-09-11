18182 Theodora Drive

Amenities

Light, bright and airy, this 4 bed/2 bath ranch offers contemporary styling and a friendly ambiance. Step inside the foyer and view a living room with cozy fireplace and a wall of glass and sliding door to the large and private back yard. Freshly painted inside and out this modern home offers light wood floors, white walls and only 1 carpeted bedroom. The kitchen features white cabinetry topped with butcherblock countertops, a gas range, dishwasher and refrigerator. Plenty of counter and storage space make food prep and entertaining easy, and the dining area is directly adjacent to the kitchen. A spacious master bedroom has a recently remodeled bathroom featuring oversized walk-in shower and ample vanity. A French door from the master bedroom offers easy access to the back patio. Relax on the covered back patio and enjoy dining al fresco or play on thethe sea of green grass. There are two planter boxes with irrigation for the gardener in your family. A large walk-in shed provides extra storage. The other 3 bedrooms share a remodeled bathroom featuring a tub shower and upgraded vanity. Great Tustin schools: Guinn Foss, Columbus Tustin & Foothill High. Available November 1.