All apartments in North Tustin
Find more places like 1102 Country Hills.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Tustin, CA
/
1102 Country Hills
Last updated April 21 2019 at 10:05 PM

1102 Country Hills

1102 Country Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Tustin
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1102 Country Hills Drive, North Tustin, CA 92705

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
RENT INCLUDES UTILITIES. Furnished or unfurnished. Built with views into the treetops this 3 BR, 2 BA, custom guest house offers great privacy, located on a cul-de- sac in the North Tustin hills. A welcoming, front porch at the edge of the garden is your first impression. The home's interior has high ceilings, lots of natural light, a house-warming fireplace, wood flooring in the great room and doors that open to a deck. The dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, garbage disposal and range make cooking here an enjoyable task. A washer and dryer are included. For easy clean up there is a built in vacuum system. $3750/mo + security deposit. Submit on pets. You'll love living here. Call Ann to view the interior. 714-504-7731

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1102 Country Hills have any available units?
1102 Country Hills doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Tustin, CA.
What amenities does 1102 Country Hills have?
Some of 1102 Country Hills's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1102 Country Hills currently offering any rent specials?
1102 Country Hills isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1102 Country Hills pet-friendly?
Yes, 1102 Country Hills is pet friendly.
Does 1102 Country Hills offer parking?
Yes, 1102 Country Hills does offer parking.
Does 1102 Country Hills have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1102 Country Hills offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1102 Country Hills have a pool?
No, 1102 Country Hills does not have a pool.
Does 1102 Country Hills have accessible units?
No, 1102 Country Hills does not have accessible units.
Does 1102 Country Hills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1102 Country Hills has units with dishwashers.
Does 1102 Country Hills have units with air conditioning?
No, 1102 Country Hills does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

North Tustin 2 BedroomsNorth Tustin 3 Bedrooms
North Tustin Apartments with BalconyNorth Tustin Apartments with Parking
North Tustin Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CACompton, CA
Temple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CATemescal Valley, CAWalnut, CACoto de Caza, CALakeland Village, CAWest Carson, CADuarte, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles