1102 Country Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

RENT INCLUDES UTILITIES. Furnished or unfurnished. Built with views into the treetops this 3 BR, 2 BA, custom guest house offers great privacy, located on a cul-de- sac in the North Tustin hills. A welcoming, front porch at the edge of the garden is your first impression. The home's interior has high ceilings, lots of natural light, a house-warming fireplace, wood flooring in the great room and doors that open to a deck. The dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, garbage disposal and range make cooking here an enjoyable task. A washer and dryer are included. For easy clean up there is a built in vacuum system. $3750/mo + security deposit. Submit on pets. You'll love living here. Call Ann to view the interior. 714-504-7731