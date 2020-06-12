/
3 bedroom apartments
115 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Norco, CA
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Norco Hills
1 Unit Available
1354 Abilene Place
1354 Abilene Place, Norco, CA
Paradise living home perched upon a hill with an amazing panoramic view of the valley and tucked within a Cul-de-Sac. This is truly sets the stage for a traveler and entertaining.
Last updated March 12 at 05:00am
1 Unit Available
679 Vaughan Street
679 Vaughn St, Norco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1092 sqft
SINGLE STORY HOME THAT FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS, 1.5 BATHROOMS. KITCHEN HAS BEEN UPDATED WITH NEWER CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, KITCHEN ALSO FEATURES EATING AREA. UPGRADED FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE HOME. LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Corona Hills
13 Units Available
Deerwood
2215 Lakeside Pl, Corona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1194 sqft
Several layouts available within walking distance of Promenade Community Park. Fireplace, in-unit laundry and extra storage. Amenities include clubhouse, courtyard, gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly living with playground, pool and sauna.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12851 Rimmon Rd
12851 Rimmon Road, Eastvale, CA
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 5 bds home in Eastvale - Property Id: 292689 Large single family home in Eastvale. 5bd, 3.5bath, 3,518sq ft on 0.25 acre lot. Plus large upstairs loft. Well maintained and in great condition.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Main Street District
1 Unit Available
804 Pyramid Ct.
804 Pyramid Court, Corona, CA
804 Pyramid Ct. Available 07/01/20 - Come home to this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath condominium conveniently located near the 15 and 91 Freeway.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13531 Gold Creek
13531 Gold Creek Drive, Eastvale, CA
13531 Gold Creek Available 07/01/20 Great 5 Bedroom Home in Quiet Neighborhood. - FOR QUICK RESPONSE PLEASE EMAIL HOTTHMESPM@GMAIL.COM Popular two-story floor plan with 5 bedrooms and 3.25 baths. Home is ready for a June move in.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
La Sierra
1 Unit Available
11833 Norwood Drive
11833 Norwood Avenue, Riverside, CA
- (RLNE5177523)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Riverdale Acres
1 Unit Available
11973 Tributary Way
11973 Tributary Way, Jurupa Valley, CA
Upgraded Brand new 5 bed home in RiverBend community with spectacular view, Eastvale schools - Innovative and Spacious California Living Home This spacious five bedroom two-story home boasts an enviable layout perfect for entertaining.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Corona Ranch
1 Unit Available
2614 Las Mercedes Lane
2614 Las Mercedes Lane, Corona, CA
This amazing 2-story POOL Home has 4 bedrooms, 3 baths with an in ground pool and spa that's perfect for entertaining, it is move-in ready! Recently remodeled wood flooring.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
12402 Feather Drive
12402 Feather Drive, Eastvale, CA
NO PETS ALLOWED.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Corona Hills
1 Unit Available
481 Somerset Circle
481 Somerset Drive, Corona, CA
Call 6266756188 Rocky for appointment! Physical keys only,No Lockbox,No Supra!
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Riverdale Acres
1 Unit Available
12026 Foreshore Way
12026 Foreshore Way, Jurupa Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This spacious single story home has a large open floor plan, Built in year 2017.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Corona Hills
14 Units Available
Promenade Terrace
451 Wellesley Dr, Corona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,596
1365 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Corona with easy access to I-15 and Hwy 91. Close to Riverside Community College. Community amenities include swimming pool, Jacuzzi and gym. Apartment features private patio, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
Vesada
3390 Country Village Rd, Jurupa Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1168 sqft
True modern living with lots of natural light and ample amenities, including a fire pit, recycling program, hydrotherapy spa and a resort-style pool. Full kitchens, energy-efficient windows and private balconies.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:39pm
18 Units Available
Parcwood Apartment Homes
1700 Via Pacifica, Corona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,309
1250 sqft
Community offers pool, hot tubs and fitness center. Apartments include wood-style flooring, open living plan and more. Located just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Arlanza
20 Units Available
Turtle Creek Apartments
4826 Van Buren Boulevard, Riverside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1100 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2291 Heritage Circle
2291 Heritage Circle, Corona, CA
2291 Heritage Circle Available 07/01/20 Nice 2 Story Pool Home - Text Stephen at 951-736-0991 for a showing. Be sure to include Street Name (Heritage Circle). Beautiful 2 story home with pool. Newer carpet and paint.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1454 Camelot Drive
1454 Camelot Drive, Corona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1495 sqft
1454 Camelot Drive Available 07/16/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Reservoir Farms
1 Unit Available
10480 48th St.
10480 48th Street, Jurupa Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1351 sqft
10480 48th St. Available 07/17/20 Must See 3BR 1.75BA - Must see!! 3BR 1.75 BA Fireplace in living room. Ceramic tile floors. Spacious yards. 2 car garage. Not to disturb the occupants. Pets on approval. Coming soon! (RLNE5848181)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
La Sierra Acres
1 Unit Available
6666 Butte Drive
6666 Butte Drive, Riverside, CA
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing. Inviting four bedroom home in a prime location.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7225 Meurice Circle
7225 Meurice Circle, Eastvale, CA
Beautiful Home in Eastvale!!! - BEAUTIFUL HOME !! 5 BEDROOMS,4.5 BATHS, (ONE BIG BEDROOM DOWN STAIR FULL BATH, WITH UPGRADED MARBLE SINK TOP AND WALK IN CLOSET. GREAT FORMAL DINING ROOM WITH DIRECT ACCESS TO KITCHEN.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13526 Prospector Ct
13526 Prospector Court, Eastvale, CA
Beautiful Cozy Home - Beautiful home located in the heart of Eastvale. Nicely situated on a quite cul-de-sac and close distance to award winning schools, parks, and plenty of shopping.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8458 Forest Park #130
8458 Forest Park Street, Chino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1852 sqft
Beautiful Home in Chino!! - Beautifully upgraded Townhome in the highly desirable Preserve Master Community.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
112 Tamarack Drive
112 Tamarack Drive, Corona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1559 sqft
112 Tamarack Drive Available 07/11/20 3 Bedroom / 2 1/2 Bathroom Home in Corona - **Get more information about this home and others on our website @ SoCoManage.com** Coming soon...
