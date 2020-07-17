All apartments in Newark
Find more places like 36813 Newark Blvd #E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newark, CA
/
36813 Newark Blvd #E
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

36813 Newark Blvd #E

36813 Newark Boulevard · (510) 487-2583
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newark
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

36813 Newark Boulevard, Newark, CA 94560
Newark

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 36813 Newark Blvd #E · Avail. now

$2,700

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1356 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
36813 Newark Blvd #E, Newark, CA 94560 - The property is available NOW

This two-story townhouse located in Newark features three bedrooms, two and one half bathrooms, living room and two carport spaces. The kitchen includes an electric stove, built-in microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher. Additional amenities include laundry hook-ups, community pool, and patio (with storage closet). There is carpet upstairs and laminate flooring downstairs. The owner is paying for water & garbage; all other utilities are to be paid by the tenant(s). No pets firm. Twelve month lease term. Renters insurance is required upon move in.

Please see video content of tour.

For more information on this property or to see a complete list of our available properties, please visit our website at www.apm7.com or contact us at (510) 487-2583 x1.

CalBRE #01275192

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3703646)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36813 Newark Blvd #E have any available units?
36813 Newark Blvd #E has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 36813 Newark Blvd #E have?
Some of 36813 Newark Blvd #E's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36813 Newark Blvd #E currently offering any rent specials?
36813 Newark Blvd #E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36813 Newark Blvd #E pet-friendly?
No, 36813 Newark Blvd #E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newark.
Does 36813 Newark Blvd #E offer parking?
Yes, 36813 Newark Blvd #E offers parking.
Does 36813 Newark Blvd #E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36813 Newark Blvd #E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36813 Newark Blvd #E have a pool?
Yes, 36813 Newark Blvd #E has a pool.
Does 36813 Newark Blvd #E have accessible units?
No, 36813 Newark Blvd #E does not have accessible units.
Does 36813 Newark Blvd #E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 36813 Newark Blvd #E has units with dishwashers.
Does 36813 Newark Blvd #E have units with air conditioning?
No, 36813 Newark Blvd #E does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 36813 Newark Blvd #E?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sycamore Square
36777 Sycamore St
Newark, CA 94560
Sycamore Bay
37171 Sycamore St
Newark, CA 94560
Cedar on the Blvd.
6054 Cedar Boulevard
Newark, CA 94560

Similar Pages

Newark 1 BedroomsNewark Apartments with Balconies
Newark Apartments with ParkingNewark Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Newark Pet Friendly PlacesSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CASan Leandro, CAFairfield, CAPittsburg, CALos Gatos, CAMenlo Park, CADanville, CAEmeryville, CABelmont, CA
Morgan Hill, CASan Lorenzo, CAAmerican Canyon, CALos Altos, CABrentwood, CAGilroy, CAHercules, CAEl Cerrito, CAPinole, CASan Pablo, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity