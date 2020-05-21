Alderwood Park

Lease Length: 6-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $47.72 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (1 bedroom) or $700 (2 bedroom) - based on credit
Move-in Fees: $300 holding deposit applied to security deposit at move in.
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500 per pet
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $50 per month up to 2 pets
restrictions: 25 lbs and under, fish tanks cannot exceed 10 gallons. No exotic animals or aggressive breeds.
Parking Details: Yes; one assigned carport per home. Additional vehicles or guests may park in uncovered stalls or on the street.
Storage Details: Some units have storage on their patio/balcony. Others do not have additional storage but a washer and dryer instead.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.