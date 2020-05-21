All apartments in Newark
Newark, CA
Alderwood Park
Last updated July 10 2020 at 12:07 AM

Alderwood Park

37057 Magnolia St · (510) 491-9585
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

37057 Magnolia St, Newark, CA 94560
Newark

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Alderwood Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
carport
cc payments
guest parking
hot tub
online portal
playground
Alderwood Park Apartments in Newark, CA is located in the Bay Area, 5 minutes to Fremont Bart Station with direct service into Downtown Oakland and San Francisco, close access to 880 and just a quick 6-minute drive over the Dumbarton Bridge to the peninsula and Silicon Valley. Living at Alderwood Park Apartments you'll soon see why our location is great, as we are minutes away from Newark Square Shopping Center and NewPark Mall. Looking for some outdoor activities, how about visiting Don Edwards National Wildlife Refuge for some hiking, bike trails or just take in the spectacular views. Want something closer, nearby is Ash Street Park where you'll find many activities.\n \nOur spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes offer private patio or balcony, extra storage, walk in closets, and select homes include a washer and dryer . You and your pet will feel at home with our beautiful landscaped grounds and picnic benches to take a break during your stroll throughout the community. Living at Alderwood Park we offer the lifestyle your deserve, with a refreshing pool, an onsite laundry and more. We look forward to making your new home with us, welcome home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $47.72 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (1 bedroom) or $700 (2 bedroom) - based on credit
Move-in Fees: $300 holding deposit applied to security deposit at move in.
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500 per pet
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $50 per month up to 2 pets
restrictions: 25 lbs and under, fish tanks cannot exceed 10 gallons. No exotic animals or aggressive breeds.
Parking Details: Yes; one assigned carport per home. Additional vehicles or guests may park in uncovered stalls or on the street.
Storage Details: Some units have storage on their patio/balcony. Others do not have additional storage but a washer and dryer instead.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Alderwood Park have any available units?
Alderwood Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newark, CA.
What amenities does Alderwood Park have?
Some of Alderwood Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Alderwood Park currently offering any rent specials?
Alderwood Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Alderwood Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Alderwood Park is pet friendly.
Does Alderwood Park offer parking?
Yes, Alderwood Park offers parking.
Does Alderwood Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Alderwood Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Alderwood Park have a pool?
Yes, Alderwood Park has a pool.
Does Alderwood Park have accessible units?
No, Alderwood Park does not have accessible units.
Does Alderwood Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Alderwood Park has units with dishwashers.
Does Alderwood Park have units with air conditioning?
No, Alderwood Park does not have units with air conditioning.
