Alderwood Park Apartments in Newark, CA is located in the Bay Area, 5 minutes to Fremont Bart Station with direct service into Downtown Oakland and San Francisco, close access to 880 and just a quick 6-minute drive over the Dumbarton Bridge to the peninsula and Silicon Valley. Living at Alderwood Park Apartments you'll soon see why our location is great, as we are minutes away from Newark Square Shopping Center and NewPark Mall. Looking for some outdoor activities, how about visiting Don Edwards National Wildlife Refuge for some hiking, bike trails or just take in the spectacular views. Want something closer, nearby is Ash Street Park where you'll find many activities.



Our spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes offer private patio or balcony, extra storage, walk in closets, and select homes include a washer and dryer . You and your pet will feel at home with our beautiful landscaped grounds and picnic benches to take a break during your stroll throughout the community. Living at Alderwood Park we offer the lifestyle your deserve, with a refreshing pool, an onsite laundry and more. We look forward to making your new home with us, welcome home.