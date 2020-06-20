All apartments in Newark
35189 Lido Blvd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

35189 Lido Blvd

35189 Lido Boulevard · (510) 657-9946
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

35189 Lido Boulevard, Newark, CA 94560
Newark

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 35189 Lido Blvd · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1232 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Jarvis Gardens 3 bedroom 1.5 bath - Don't miss this gorgeous newly updated home! Spacious two-story 3 bedroom and 1.5 bath with Laundry inside unit.Unit included white kitchen cabinets, quartz counter tops, hardwood floors, Whirlpool appliance and much, more. This home is centrally located in Newark. Close to shopping and transportation with easy access to 84 and 880. Great home for the commuter! Community Is close to schools, parks and walking trails and minutes from Ardenwood Farms and Newark Community Center. Property will not last!

Take a virtual tour: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/e8231c5c-5e5e-400e-a804-8a47022d3280/?utm_source=captureapp

(RLNE5796810)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35189 Lido Blvd have any available units?
35189 Lido Blvd has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 35189 Lido Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
35189 Lido Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35189 Lido Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 35189 Lido Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newark.
Does 35189 Lido Blvd offer parking?
No, 35189 Lido Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 35189 Lido Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35189 Lido Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35189 Lido Blvd have a pool?
No, 35189 Lido Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 35189 Lido Blvd have accessible units?
No, 35189 Lido Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 35189 Lido Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 35189 Lido Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 35189 Lido Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 35189 Lido Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
