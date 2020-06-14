132 Apartments for rent in National City, CA with hardwood floors

Apartment List
1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
National City
1 Unit Available
1840 I Ave
1840 I Avenue, National City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
768 sqft
CUTE 2-BEDROOM / 1-BATHROOM HOUSE - NATIONAL CITY - ***PLEASE READ ENTIRE DESCRIPTION BEFORE CALLING*** This cute 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom house rents for $2095 per month and is AVAILABLE NOW! It is located in a nice quiet neighborhood (only 1 block
Results within 1 mile of National City
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Hilltop
12 Units Available
Point Bonita
250 Bonita Glen Dr, Chula Vista, CA
Studio
$1,585
419 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
996 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
North Chula Vista
1 Unit Available
446 Fern Street
446 Fern Street, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Adorable Single Family Home with Large Yard! - 446 Fern St.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
La Presa
1 Unit Available
3869 Grandview Place
3869 Grandview Place, Bonita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1554 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath. Nearly 1600 sq ft home on beautiful canyon. Just remodeled with brand new kitchen, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Master bath is currently getting remodeled. New hardwood like floor, new carpet, new paint.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
La Presa
1 Unit Available
3830 Grandview Pl
3830 Grandview Place, Bonita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1550 sqft
Grandview - Property Id: 247473 This property is currently being shown. Please text 760-805-6709 for a private social distancing appointment. Beautiful Bonita Mesa home sits on a hill off of a quiet dead end street.

1 of 10

Last updated June 30 at 08:44am
Paradise Hills
1 Unit Available
5525 Roanoke Street
5525 Roanoke Street, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1062 sqft
Beautifully remodeled single family home with entertainer's outdoor deck and large yard space. This property boasts a tastefully reimagined kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large island, built in range & designer fixtures.
Results within 5 miles of National City
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
East Village
17 Units Available
Strata
969 Market St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,499
1110 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,348
1550 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This East Village community is surrounded by Market Street shops and is only moments from Westfield Horton Plaza. Units have a patio or balcony. There's an onsite concierge, clubhouse and gym in this pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
East Village
35 Units Available
13th & Market
1330 Market St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,795
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,066
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,690
1157 sqft
Close to Embarcadero Marina Park South. Contemporary apartments with accent walls and wood floors. Multiple communal lounges, including a rooftop lounge with city views. Courtyard swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center for on-site workouts.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
$
Core-Columbia
42 Units Available
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,824
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,121
976 sqft
Located downtown San Diego, these high-rise apartments offer modern interiors with panoramic views. Residents love the open kitchen layout, wood cabinetry and high-end features. The community's rooftop terrace includes an outdoor fireplace for entertaining.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Marina
149 Units Available
4th and J
372 4th Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,835
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,225
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,290
1083 sqft
Welcome to 4th + J, a destination for chic living in San Diego, CA. We’ve created an eclectic brand-new community meant for productive days, free-spirited nights, and discovering all your city has to offer.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Coronado
16 Units Available
Broadstone Coronado on the Bay
1515 Second St, Coronado, CA
Studio
$1,491
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,305
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,011
1011 sqft
Just steps to the bay and blocks to the ferry, Tidelands Park and 75. Landscaped grounds feature a pool, putting green and fire pit. Apartments come with stainless steel kitchen appliances and patio/balcony overlooking water.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Park West
12 Units Available
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,035
643 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,425
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,365
1155 sqft
Within walking distance of Balboa Park, home to the zoo, museums, and other attractions. Unique luxury apartments with high ceilings, spacious decks/patios, wood plank flooring, under-counter wine coolers, quartz or granite counters, and panoramic views.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Ocean Crest
4 Units Available
RiverEdge Terrace
4805 Wind Surf Way, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
996 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,625
1395 sqft
Minutes from the San Diego South Bay area. Recently renovated community with in-unit laundry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site amenities include pool, playground, grill area, tennis and basketball courts, and sauna.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
Cortez
11 Units Available
The Heritage
1471 8th Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,145
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,740
1160 sqft
Newly renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments in north San Diego, with great transport links to Downtown and the Gaslamp Quarter. The pet-friendly community has a gym, pool and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 12:01pm
East Village
17 Units Available
EV
688 13th St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,588
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,657
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,564
1095 sqft
Located in the East Village Arts District, these luxury units offer a variety of floor plans, complete with amenities like quartz countertops, dual color kitchens, roll-up louver doors and European-style cabinets.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
Core-Columbia
25 Units Available
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,610
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,880
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1034 sqft
Vibrant apartments with hardwood floors, huge closets and recent renovations. Community features a basketball court, tennis court, trash valet, parking, pool and media room. Located close to freeways 5, 94 and 163.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Otay Ranch Village
22 Units Available
Camden Sierra at Otay Ranch
1390 Santa Alicia Ave, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,844
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,154
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,673
1340 sqft
Fantastic community near Heritage Park. Active on-site amenities including g a pool, fitness center, billiards room and grilling area. Updated amenities in unit including hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:29pm
$
East Village
10 Units Available
Studios 435
435 13th Street, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,495
254 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:12pm
East Village
285 Units Available
Pinnacle on the Park
424 15th St Suite 100, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,905
1710 sqft
Situated in the vibrant, diverse, urban East Village neighborhood of Downtown San Diego, Pinnacle on the Park boasts close proximity to the beautiful Marina Embarcadero and 5 star dining restaurants Grab a celebratory beverage at Amplified Ales
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
East Village
44 Units Available
Alexan ALX
300 14th St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,906
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,340
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,264
1393 sqft
Modern homes with bay windows, tiled bathrooms, hardwood flooring and quartz countertops. Residents have access to a rooftop swimming pool, a game room and a beer garden. Minutes away from Gaslamp District.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Little Italy
17 Units Available
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,277
631 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,551
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,537
1066 sqft
Luxury units include granite counters, garbage disposal and laundry. Community features pool, yoga, clubhouse and car charging. Great location for commuters, minutes from I-5 and North Harbor Drive.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
East Village
70 Units Available
Park 12 II
100 Park Center Plaza, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,709
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,174
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1146 sqft
A residence defined by avant architecture, breathtaking views, modern interiors, signature interior design, next-level amenities, personalized services and an unrivaled location that puts the best of San Diego at your door.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
East Village
39 Units Available
IDEA1
899 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,729
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,909
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,534
1019 sqft
A modern, upscale downtown community with sophisticated amenities. Homes feature custom cabinetry, vinyl wood plank flooring and quartz countertops. Community features fantastic access to area restaurants.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:31pm
$
Terra Nova
12 Units Available
Terra Nova Villas
440 E H St, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
900 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments in park-like community with pool, hot-tub, playground, gym, bbq/grill area. Enjoy recently renovated gourmet kitchen, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Access to transit, I-805. Minutes to Southwestern College.
City Guide for National City, CA

National City: The San Diego suburb that proudly served as the movie location for Return of the Killer Tomatoes!

National City is located in San Diego County, just east of the San Diego Bay. About 59,000 people live in this city, which is among the oldest in San Diego with an incorporation date of 1887. In fact, Brick Row on Heritage Square is a group of row houses built the same year the city was incorporated, and its now on the National Register of Historic Places. But don't worry there are newer properties you can live in if you're not into buildings that were constructed before your grandparents were born. There are also other landmarks in the area, including the Naval Base San Diego, which is located along the three-mile stretch of the bay right next to National City. Within a mere 15-minute drive are the beaches of San Diego, Coronado Island, and the Mexico/California border, so there is plenty to do in this area.

Having trouble with Craigslist National City? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in National City, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for National City renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

