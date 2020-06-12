208 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in National City, CA

/
2 bedroom apartments
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 12:13pm
National City
2 Units Available
Bella Vita Apartment Homes
1447 Sheryl Ln, National City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
929 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, just off of I-805. Units feature a washer-dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community is pet-friendly and offers an online portal, pool, and trash valet.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
National City
1 Unit Available
1840 I Ave
1840 I Avenue, National City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
768 sqft
CUTE 2-BEDROOM / 1-BATHROOM HOUSE - NATIONAL CITY - ***PLEASE READ ENTIRE DESCRIPTION BEFORE CALLING*** This cute 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom house rents for $2095 per month and is AVAILABLE NOW! It is located in a nice quiet neighborhood (only 1 block
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
National City
1 Unit Available
2209 E. 8th Street B101
2209 E 8th St, National City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
851 sqft
8th Street Garden Apartments - Property Id: 184494 This unit is located at the south east corner of the building. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/184494 Property Id 184494 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5627730)
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 01:36pm
National City
1 Unit Available
750 Paradise Way
750 Paradise Way, National City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1272 sqft
3 story 1272 sq. ft. condo in gated community. End unit with a 2 car garage. Open carpeted living area with access to a large outside balcony.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
National City
1 Unit Available
1402 E 14th #1
1402 East 14th Street, National City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
890 sqft
Remodeled single story on entry level-it's the only unit that has patio access- stove and refrigerator included-this is not an apartment complex is a tri-plex so you only have two neighbors- the property is located in the corner so it's very
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
National City
2 Units Available
Park Bonita Apartments
3511 Valley Rd, Bonita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,093
891 sqft
Landscaped community with large swimming pool, hot tub and fitness center. CC payments and e-payments accepted. Apartments have washer/dryer in-unit and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly: Both dogs and cats allowed!
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Harborside
6 Units Available
Villa Marina
652 Moss St, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
840 sqft
Comfortable apartments with private patios or balconies. Community includes a laundry center, workout facility and swimming pool. Easy access to I-5. Near Silver Strand State Beach and San Diego Country Club.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Hilltop
13 Units Available
Point Bonita
250 Bonita Glen Dr, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
996 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Harborside
4 Units Available
Del Oro on Broadway
986 Broadway, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1001 sqft
Easy access to the beach and Downtown San Diego area. Soundproof walls, private patios, and fantastic views. Stainless steel appliances, chef-inspired kitchens, and open floor plans. Pet-friendly community. On-site pool.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
Paradise Hills
1 Unit Available
Potomac Square Apartments
6345 Potomac St, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
750 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Chula Vista
1 Unit Available
110 Second Ave
110 2nd Avenue, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Room for rent - Property Id: 266827 One room for rent , all inclusive partial furnished, (bring your own bed)one or two persons, no smoking, no drink, no drugs , no drama . Responsible person one car inside gated parking. Light kitchen previlages.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bay Terraces
1 Unit Available
3020 Alta View 101 # E
3020 Alta View Drive, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
800 sqft
Amazing 2br/2ba condo centrally located in Paradise Hills - Remodeled 2 bed / 2 bath condo. Close to major freeways and shopping centers. Gated community with covered parking and storage. Naval base is less than 15 minutes away.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Central Chula Vista
1 Unit Available
766 Jefferson Ave
766 Jefferson Avenue, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
912 sqft
A nice large 2 bedroom with an optional 3rd bed 1 bath unit. Has a nice sized private backyard and a gated front yard. Comes with a 1 car garage and 1 extra spot in the driveway. Close to I5 freeway and Chula Vista Marina.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Coronado
1 Unit Available
41 Kingston Court
41 Kingston Court South, Coronado, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1650 sqft
Newly upgraded unit, fully furnished, ready and waiting to welcome you. Waterfront condo with a dock for your 32' boat. Patio on southern side with comfortable seating to enjoy the activities that make this a desired vacation location.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Lincoln Park
1 Unit Available
824 S 47th St
824 South 47th Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 824 S 47th St in San Diego. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
La Presa
7 Units Available
Skyline
8513 Paradise Valley Rd, Spring Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
836 sqft
Skyline Apartments features one, two, and three-bedroom pet-friendly apartments in Spring Valley, CA.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Rancho - Del Rey
15 Units Available
Toscana at Rancho Del Rey
841 Regulo Pl, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1000 sqft
Located just minutes from the freeway, area parks and entertainment. On-site amenities include a fitness center, two large pools, a grilling area and three playgrounds. Luxury interiors with washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
East Village
33 Units Available
13th & Market
1330 Market St, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,690
1157 sqft
Close to Embarcadero Marina Park South. Contemporary apartments with accent walls and wood floors. Multiple communal lounges, including a rooftop lounge with city views. Courtyard swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center for on-site workouts.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
East Village
18 Units Available
Strata
969 Market St, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,398
1550 sqft
This East Village community is surrounded by Market Street shops and is only moments from Westfield Horton Plaza. Units have a patio or balcony. There's an onsite concierge, clubhouse and gym in this pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
$
Core-Columbia
38 Units Available
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,171
976 sqft
Located downtown San Diego, these high-rise apartments offer modern interiors with panoramic views. Residents love the open kitchen layout, wood cabinetry and high-end features. The community's rooftop terrace includes an outdoor fireplace for entertaining.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
Otay Ranch Village
20 Units Available
Teresina
1250 Santa Cora Ave, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,103
992 sqft
Located in the Otay Ranch area right off La Media Road, this community is just minutes from the beach. Amenities in this pet-friendly community include a sauna, gym, and hot tub. Apartments have in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
East Village
13 Units Available
Market Street Village
699 14th St, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,302
972 sqft
Located in Downtown San Diego's East Village, this community offers residents amenities like a sauna, hot tub, gym, pool, and clubhouse. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 12:48pm
East Village
16 Units Available
EV
688 13th St, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,618
1095 sqft
Located in the East Village Arts District, these luxury units offer a variety of floor plans, complete with amenities like quartz countertops, dual color kitchens, roll-up louver doors and European-style cabinets.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Core-Columbia
28 Units Available
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1034 sqft
Vibrant apartments with hardwood floors, huge closets and recent renovations. Community features a basketball court, tennis court, trash valet, parking, pool and media room. Located close to freeways 5, 94 and 163.
