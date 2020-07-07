1822 Palm Ave

Amenities

Beautiful Updated 2 Bedroom home with AC , Washer and Dryer hookups and Assigned Parking!- Available Now! - * All properties being shown by Virtual Tour during COVID-19, email for link

* Tri-plex Downstairs unit w/front yard

* 2 Spacious Bedrooms

* Renovated Interior w/ laminate flooring

* Updated bath

* New paint and blinds throughout

* Ceiling Fans and Plenty of storage throughout

* Updated kitchen w/solid surface counters and newer appliances

* Private fenced landscaped yard

* Alley Parking

* In Unit laundry

* Deposit $1995

* Application Fee $35



Great Central Area of National City. Close to all. Easy freeway access, Restaurants, Nightlife, Public Transportation, Schools and More.Short Drive to all Military Bases

One year lease-Tenant pays all utilities. Renters Insurance Required for all residents. One small Pet under 25 lbs. with owner Approval, additional deposit and pet rent. No Aggressive Breed Dogs- No Pit Bulls

New energy efficient windows, New Vinyl Plank Hardwood Flooring and Fresh new paint throughout. Light and Bright bedrooms with large closets with built -in organizers. Fully tiled shower surround with bathtub and tile floors in bathroom.

New energy efficient Air conditioning/Heat unit. One assigned off street parking spot and additional street parking all around.



Professionally Managed by SDRentpros- McDade Realty Group-

Ca. Dre#01247165

Email SDRentprosleasing@gmail.com or Call (888) 448-83646 for more info. and showing



(RLNE4750616)