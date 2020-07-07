All apartments in National City
1822 Palm Ave
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

1822 Palm Ave

1822 Palm Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1822 Palm Avenue, National City, CA 91950
National City

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautiful Updated 2 Bedroom home with AC , Washer and Dryer hookups and Assigned Parking!- Available Now! - * All properties being shown by Virtual Tour during COVID-19, email for link
* Tri-plex Downstairs unit w/front yard
* 2 Spacious Bedrooms
* Renovated Interior w/ laminate flooring
* Updated bath
* New paint and blinds throughout
* Ceiling Fans and Plenty of storage throughout
* Updated kitchen w/solid surface counters and newer appliances
* Private fenced landscaped yard
* Alley Parking
* In Unit laundry
* Deposit $1995
* Application Fee $35

Great Central Area of National City. Close to all. Easy freeway access, Restaurants, Nightlife, Public Transportation, Schools and More.Short Drive to all Military Bases
One year lease-Tenant pays all utilities. Renters Insurance Required for all residents. One small Pet under 25 lbs. with owner Approval, additional deposit and pet rent. No Aggressive Breed Dogs- No Pit Bulls
New energy efficient windows, New Vinyl Plank Hardwood Flooring and Fresh new paint throughout. Light and Bright bedrooms with large closets with built -in organizers. Fully tiled shower surround with bathtub and tile floors in bathroom.
New energy efficient Air conditioning/Heat unit. One assigned off street parking spot and additional street parking all around.

Professionally Managed by SDRentpros- McDade Realty Group-
Ca. Dre#01247165
Email SDRentprosleasing@gmail.com or Call (888) 448-83646 for more info. and showing

(RLNE4750616)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1822 Palm Ave have any available units?
1822 Palm Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in National City, CA.
What amenities does 1822 Palm Ave have?
Some of 1822 Palm Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1822 Palm Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1822 Palm Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1822 Palm Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1822 Palm Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1822 Palm Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1822 Palm Ave offers parking.
Does 1822 Palm Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1822 Palm Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1822 Palm Ave have a pool?
No, 1822 Palm Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1822 Palm Ave have accessible units?
No, 1822 Palm Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1822 Palm Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1822 Palm Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1822 Palm Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1822 Palm Ave has units with air conditioning.

