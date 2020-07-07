1822 Palm Ave

Amenities
Beautiful Updated 2 Bedroom home with AC , Washer and Dryer hookups and Assigned Parking!- Available Now! - * All properties being shown by Virtual Tour during COVID-19, email for link
* Tri-plex Downstairs unit w/front yard
* 2 Spacious Bedrooms
* Renovated Interior w/ laminate flooring
* Updated bath
* New paint and blinds throughout
* Ceiling Fans and Plenty of storage throughout
* Updated kitchen w/solid surface counters and newer appliances
* Private fenced landscaped yard
* Alley Parking
* In Unit laundry
* Deposit $1995
* Application Fee $35
Great Central Area of National City. Close to all. Easy freeway access, Restaurants, Nightlife, Public Transportation, Schools and More.Short Drive to all Military Bases
One year lease-Tenant pays all utilities. Renters Insurance Required for all residents. One small Pet under 25 lbs. with owner Approval, additional deposit and pet rent. No Aggressive Breed Dogs- No Pit Bulls
New energy efficient windows, New Vinyl Plank Hardwood Flooring and Fresh new paint throughout. Light and Bright bedrooms with large closets with built -in organizers. Fully tiled shower surround with bathtub and tile floors in bathroom.
New energy efficient Air conditioning/Heat unit. One assigned off street parking spot and additional street parking all around.
