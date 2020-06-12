/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:28 AM
148 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in National City, CA
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
National City
1 Unit Available
750 Paradise Way
750 Paradise Way, National City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1272 sqft
3 story 1272 sq. ft. condo in gated community. End unit with a 2 car garage. Open carpeted living area with access to a large outside balcony.
1 of 6
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
National City
1 Unit Available
2209 E. 8th Street B101
2209 E 8th St, National City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
851 sqft
8th Street Garden Apartments - Property Id: 184494 This unit is located at the south east corner of the building. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/184494 Property Id 184494 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5627730)
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
National City
1 Unit Available
1402 E 14th #1
1402 East 14th Street, National City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
890 sqft
Remodeled single story on entry level-it's the only unit that has patio access- stove and refrigerator included-this is not an apartment complex is a tri-plex so you only have two neighbors- the property is located in the corner so it's very
Results within 1 mile of National City
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 09:28am
National City
1 Unit Available
Park Bonita Apartments
3511 Valley Rd, Bonita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,188
891 sqft
Landscaped community with large swimming pool, hot tub and fitness center. CC payments and e-payments accepted. Apartments have washer/dryer in-unit and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly: Both dogs and cats allowed!
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Hilltop
13 Units Available
Point Bonita
250 Bonita Glen Dr, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
996 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 11 at 07:33pm
Harborside
4 Units Available
Del Oro on Broadway
986 Broadway, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1001 sqft
Easy access to the beach and Downtown San Diego area. Soundproof walls, private patios, and fantastic views. Stainless steel appliances, chef-inspired kitchens, and open floor plans. Pet-friendly community. On-site pool.
1 of 14
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Rosebank
1 Unit Available
84 D Street
84 D Street, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1400 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/84-d-st-chula-vista-ca-91910-usa-unit-b/e6900f16-41bb-4046-9983-563fffec0e2f No Pets Allowed (RLNE5404061)
1 of 12
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Bay Terraces
1 Unit Available
3020 Alta View 101 # E
3020 Alta View Drive, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
800 sqft
Amazing 2br/2ba condo centrally located in Paradise Hills - Remodeled 2 bed / 2 bath condo. Close to major freeways and shopping centers. Gated community with covered parking and storage. Naval base is less than 15 minutes away.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
41 Kingston Court
41 Kingston Court South, Coronado, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1650 sqft
Newly upgraded unit, fully furnished, ready and waiting to welcome you. Waterfront condo with a dock for your 32' boat. Patio on southern side with comfortable seating to enjoy the activities that make this a desired vacation location.
Results within 5 miles of National City
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 09:28am
Rancho - Del Rey
15 Units Available
Toscana at Rancho Del Rey
841 Regulo Pl, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1000 sqft
Located just minutes from the freeway, area parks and entertainment. On-site amenities include a fitness center, two large pools, a grilling area and three playgrounds. Luxury interiors with washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:42am
East Village
291 Units Available
Pinnacle on the Park
424 15th St Suite 100, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1027 sqft
Situated in the vibrant, diverse, urban East Village neighborhood of Downtown San Diego, Pinnacle on the Park boasts close proximity to the beautiful Marina Embarcadero and 5 star dining restaurants Grab a celebratory beverage at Amplified Ales
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 06:35am
East Village
16 Units Available
EV
688 13th St, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,564
1095 sqft
Located in the East Village Arts District, these luxury units offer a variety of floor plans, complete with amenities like quartz countertops, dual color kitchens, roll-up louver doors and European-style cabinets.
Verified
1 of 101
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
$
East Village
45 Units Available
Shift Apartments
1501 Island Ave, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1239 sqft
With a rooftop pool and sundeck, a sky terrace, a fitness/yoga studio and a dog park, high-rise living in East Village has a new address. Interiors feature hardwood floors, granite counters and smartphone-controlled lighting.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
$
Core-Columbia
39 Units Available
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,176
976 sqft
Located downtown San Diego, these high-rise apartments offer modern interiors with panoramic views. Residents love the open kitchen layout, wood cabinetry and high-end features. The community's rooftop terrace includes an outdoor fireplace for entertaining.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Coronado
17 Units Available
Broadstone Coronado on the Bay
1515 Second St, Coronado, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,021
1011 sqft
Just steps to the bay and blocks to the ferry, Tidelands Park and 75. Landscaped grounds feature a pool, putting green and fire pit. Apartments come with stainless steel kitchen appliances and patio/balcony overlooking water.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Talmadge
2 Units Available
Mission Pacific
4454 44th St, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
977 sqft
Mission Pacific is in the vibrant and hip Kensington/Talmadge district and offers beautiful, bright floor plans for ideal San Diego living. Enjoy being just a few minutes from San Diego State University, Mission Valley, and the Gaslamp district.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
East Village
43 Units Available
Alexan ALX
300 14th St, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1393 sqft
Modern homes with bay windows, tiled bathrooms, hardwood flooring and quartz countertops. Residents have access to a rooftop swimming pool, a game room and a beer garden. Minutes away from Gaslamp District.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Palm City
5 Units Available
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
900 sqft
Furnished apartments right near I-5 and minutes from the Pacific Ocean. Community includes a pool, grilling station and playground. Near Otay Valley Regional Park for a convenient natural getaway.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Core-Columbia
39 Units Available
The Rey
801 A St, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,562
967 sqft
Close to the theater, symphony, and the House of Blues in Downtown San Diego. Spectacular city views through floor-to-ceiling windows. On-site dog walk and a rooftop deck.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Sunbowl
19 Units Available
Missions at Sunbow
825 E Palomar St, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1137 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments are pet-friendly, with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers pools, playground, game room, gym, bbq/grill. Walk to shopping, dining, Sharp Hospital. Access to I-805, public transit, Otay Ranch Mall.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Ocean Crest
33 Units Available
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1069 sqft
Stunning community in the heart of San Diego, minutes from I-805. On-site pool, playground, business center and dog park. Updated interiors with a fireplace, extra storage, and patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 74
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
$
Core-Columbia
45 Units Available
Luma
1440 Columbia Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,937
1224 sqft
Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. Self-Guided Tours 2. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today. Experience a life lived well at Luma.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
Otay Ranch Village
21 Units Available
Teresina
1250 Santa Cora Ave, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,103
992 sqft
Located in the Otay Ranch area right off La Media Road, this community is just minutes from the beach. Amenities in this pet-friendly community include a sauna, gym, and hot tub. Apartments have in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
$
East Village
39 Units Available
IDEA1
899 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,548
1019 sqft
A modern, upscale downtown community with sophisticated amenities. Homes feature custom cabinetry, vinyl wood plank flooring and quartz countertops. Community features fantastic access to area restaurants.
Similar Pages
National City 1 BedroomsNational City 2 BedroomsNational City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNational City 3 Bedrooms
National City Apartments with BalconyNational City Apartments with GarageNational City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNational City Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CAEncinitas, CA
Poway, CASantee, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CA