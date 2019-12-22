All apartments in National City
800 Paradise Dr
Last updated December 22 2019 at 8:10 AM

800 Paradise Dr

800 Paradise Drive · No Longer Available
Location

800 Paradise Drive, National City, CA 91950
National City

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1 bdrm, 1 bath, dual pane windows, blinds, carpet and tile throughout - kitchen has upgraded, gas appliances. Rent includes storage shed in rear.

Centrally located - 5 minutes from 32nd Naval Station, 10 minutes from Downtown San Diego, Coronado Naval Base and Mission valley, with easy freeway access to Interstate 5, 54 and 805.

For SINGLE or DOUBLE occupancy only, house is small - ideal for military, working professional(s) or parent with one child.

QUALIFICATIONS: Must have verifiable employment/rental history and must provide copy of credit report (free and secure download at www.creditkarma.com or any site of your choice) and credit score needs to be 680 or above. No prior evictions, open collection accounts or outstanding liens.

LEASE TERMS One year lease required

Security deposit equal to one month's rent (two months if qualifications are poor) and fully refundable if property is left in like-condition.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 Paradise Dr have any available units?
800 Paradise Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in National City, CA.
What amenities does 800 Paradise Dr have?
Some of 800 Paradise Dr's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 Paradise Dr currently offering any rent specials?
800 Paradise Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Paradise Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 800 Paradise Dr is pet friendly.
Does 800 Paradise Dr offer parking?
Yes, 800 Paradise Dr offers parking.
Does 800 Paradise Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 Paradise Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Paradise Dr have a pool?
No, 800 Paradise Dr does not have a pool.
Does 800 Paradise Dr have accessible units?
No, 800 Paradise Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Paradise Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 800 Paradise Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 800 Paradise Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 800 Paradise Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
