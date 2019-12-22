800 Paradise Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1 bdrm, 1 bath, dual pane windows, blinds, carpet and tile throughout - kitchen has upgraded, gas appliances. Rent includes storage shed in rear.



Centrally located - 5 minutes from 32nd Naval Station, 10 minutes from Downtown San Diego, Coronado Naval Base and Mission valley, with easy freeway access to Interstate 5, 54 and 805.



For SINGLE or DOUBLE occupancy only, house is small - ideal for military, working professional(s) or parent with one child.



QUALIFICATIONS: Must have verifiable employment/rental history and must provide copy of credit report (free and secure download at www.creditkarma.com or any site of your choice) and credit score needs to be 680 or above. No prior evictions, open collection accounts or outstanding liens.



LEASE TERMS One year lease required



Security deposit equal to one month's rent (two months if qualifications are poor) and fully refundable if property is left in like-condition.