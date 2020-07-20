707 E. 3rd Street

Amenities

Adorable 3-Bedroom Home on Corner Lot in National City w/ Detached Studio!!! - This 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath home in National City is a Must See!!! Beautiful refinished, vintage hardwood floors throughout. Original built-in Craftsman cabinetry in dining room! Upgraded kitchen includes fridge, gas stove/oven and built-in microwave. Entire home has been recently painted. Spacious backyard with patio. Detached Studio with half bath can be used as 4th bedroom or home office. Off-street parking available in driveway.



12-month Lease

Unfurnished

Tenant to pay all utilities

Appliances: Gas Stove/Oven, Refrigerator, Microwave

Parking: Driveway

No Smoking

Up to two pets considered, each with a maximum weight limit of 40 lbs. Pet screening fee applies. $20.00 for first pet and $15.00 for second pet. If approved an additional $100.00 pet processing fee per pet applies along with a monthly pet fee ranging from $20.00 to $40.00.



Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!

To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com



CA BRE Lic. #00935682



