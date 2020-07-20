All apartments in National City
707 E. 3rd Street

707 East 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

707 East 3rd Street, National City, CA 91950
National City

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable 3-Bedroom Home on Corner Lot in National City w/ Detached Studio!!! - This 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath home in National City is a Must See!!! Beautiful refinished, vintage hardwood floors throughout. Original built-in Craftsman cabinetry in dining room! Upgraded kitchen includes fridge, gas stove/oven and built-in microwave. Entire home has been recently painted. Spacious backyard with patio. Detached Studio with half bath can be used as 4th bedroom or home office. Off-street parking available in driveway.

12-month Lease
Unfurnished
Tenant to pay all utilities
Appliances: Gas Stove/Oven, Refrigerator, Microwave
Parking: Driveway
No Smoking
Up to two pets considered, each with a maximum weight limit of 40 lbs. Pet screening fee applies. $20.00 for first pet and $15.00 for second pet. If approved an additional $100.00 pet processing fee per pet applies along with a monthly pet fee ranging from $20.00 to $40.00.

Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!
To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com

CA BRE Lic. #00935682

(RLNE4970677)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 707 E. 3rd Street have any available units?
707 E. 3rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in National City, CA.
What amenities does 707 E. 3rd Street have?
Some of 707 E. 3rd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 707 E. 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
707 E. 3rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 707 E. 3rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 707 E. 3rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 707 E. 3rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 707 E. 3rd Street offers parking.
Does 707 E. 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 707 E. 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 E. 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 707 E. 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 707 E. 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 707 E. 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 707 E. 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 707 E. 3rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 707 E. 3rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 707 E. 3rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
