535 Palm Ave

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities

Renovated Studio For Rent - Please text Cecilia Mejia @ 619-742-9167 for more information and showings.



Great Studio For Rent! Renovated interior with granite counter tops in kitchen, new appliances and tile flooring throughout. $1,000/320 SQFT - Utilities Included. Convenient location, close to shopping, restaurants and freeways. Utilities included. Available now.



Number of occupants - 1 person, No pets allowed, No smoking, Street parking



Please text Cecilia Mejia @ 619-742-9167 for more information and showings.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4657801)