535 Palm Ave

Amenities
Renovated Studio For Rent
Great Studio For Rent! Renovated interior with granite counter tops in kitchen, new appliances and tile flooring throughout. $1,000/320 SQFT - Utilities Included. Convenient location, close to shopping, restaurants and freeways. Utilities included. Available now.
Number of occupants - 1 person, No pets allowed, No smoking, Street parking
Please text Cecilia Mejia @ 619-742-9167 for more information and showings.
No Pets Allowed
