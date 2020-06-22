All apartments in National City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

535 Palm Ave

535 Palm Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

535 Palm Avenue, National City, CA 91950
National City

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated Studio For Rent - Please text Cecilia Mejia @ 619-742-9167 for more information and showings.

Great Studio For Rent! Renovated interior with granite counter tops in kitchen, new appliances and tile flooring throughout. $1,000/320 SQFT - Utilities Included. Convenient location, close to shopping, restaurants and freeways. Utilities included. Available now.

Number of occupants - 1 person, No pets allowed, No smoking, Street parking

Please text Cecilia Mejia @ 619-742-9167 for more information and showings.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4657801)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 535 Palm Ave have any available units?
535 Palm Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in National City, CA.
Is 535 Palm Ave currently offering any rent specials?
535 Palm Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 535 Palm Ave pet-friendly?
No, 535 Palm Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in National City.
Does 535 Palm Ave offer parking?
No, 535 Palm Ave does not offer parking.
Does 535 Palm Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 535 Palm Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 535 Palm Ave have a pool?
No, 535 Palm Ave does not have a pool.
Does 535 Palm Ave have accessible units?
No, 535 Palm Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 535 Palm Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 535 Palm Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 535 Palm Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 535 Palm Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
