Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated range

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

One Bedroom Home In National City - One Bedroom, one bathroom home in National City with a good size yard. Interior has been completely remodeled. Stove included, hardwood flooring throughout and fresh interior and exterior paint. New stove new kitchen with granite counter top. new Bathroom with tile shower. The property is currently being worked on the outside and will include stamped concrete, but the interior is ready to go.



(RLNE4651973)