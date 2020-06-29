1315 O Avenue

Amenities

2-bedroom house with garage and w/d hookups - OPEN HOUSE: Friday, February 28th 5:30-6:30pm



This 2BR/1BA house is at 1315 O Ave. in National City. Its conveniently located on a cul-de-sac just west of the 805 freeway near E Plaza Blvd. and Palm Ave. The home includes:



-Kitchen has a range and refrigerator

-One-car garage

-Washer/dryer hookups

-Landscape service is included

-Trash service is included



Several shops are located nearby including: Walmart, IHOP, Seafood City, CVS, Smart & Final Extra, and Wells Fargo Bank. Call us at today at (619) 796-4286 to schedule a time to see this house!



