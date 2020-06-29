All apartments in National City
1315 O Avenue
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:58 AM

1315 O Avenue

1315 O Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1315 O Avenue, National City, CA 91950
National City

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2-bedroom house with garage and w/d hookups - OPEN HOUSE: Friday, February 28th 5:30-6:30pm

This 2BR/1BA house is at 1315 O Ave. in National City. Its conveniently located on a cul-de-sac just west of the 805 freeway near E Plaza Blvd. and Palm Ave. The home includes:

-Kitchen has a range and refrigerator
-One-car garage
-Washer/dryer hookups
-Landscape service is included
-Trash service is included

Several shops are located nearby including: Walmart, IHOP, Seafood City, CVS, Smart & Final Extra, and Wells Fargo Bank. Call us at today at (619) 796-4286 to schedule a time to see this house!

(RLNE5569688)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1315 O Avenue have any available units?
1315 O Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in National City, CA.
What amenities does 1315 O Avenue have?
Some of 1315 O Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1315 O Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1315 O Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1315 O Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1315 O Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in National City.
Does 1315 O Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1315 O Avenue offers parking.
Does 1315 O Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1315 O Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1315 O Avenue have a pool?
No, 1315 O Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1315 O Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1315 O Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1315 O Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1315 O Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1315 O Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1315 O Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
