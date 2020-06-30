All apartments in National City
/
National City, CA
/
1110 East 21st Street
Last updated March 28 2020 at 5:15 AM

1110 East 21st Street

1110 East 21st Street · No Longer Available
Location

1110 East 21st Street, National City, CA 91950
National City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Come home to your newly remodeled, quiet one bedroom cottage with a sunroom.

Ideal for a single person or a couple wanting an extra area for an office.

Brand new windows and doors and faux wood blinds.

New faux wood vinyl flooring.

New Air Conditioning and Heating.

New Galley Kitchen with small Stainless Steel Stove, Microwave, and Refrigerator. There is no Dishwasher.

Stacking washer and dryer.

One parking space in the driveway.

Quaint patio.

Fill out an application online at https://spraguepallasandassociates.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp.

Must have a credit score of 680+.

NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1110 East 21st Street have any available units?
1110 East 21st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in National City, CA.
What amenities does 1110 East 21st Street have?
Some of 1110 East 21st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1110 East 21st Street currently offering any rent specials?
1110 East 21st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1110 East 21st Street pet-friendly?
No, 1110 East 21st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in National City.
Does 1110 East 21st Street offer parking?
Yes, 1110 East 21st Street offers parking.
Does 1110 East 21st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1110 East 21st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1110 East 21st Street have a pool?
No, 1110 East 21st Street does not have a pool.
Does 1110 East 21st Street have accessible units?
No, 1110 East 21st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1110 East 21st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1110 East 21st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1110 East 21st Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1110 East 21st Street has units with air conditioning.

