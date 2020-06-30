1110 East 21st Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Come home to your newly remodeled, quiet one bedroom cottage with a sunroom.



Ideal for a single person or a couple wanting an extra area for an office.



Brand new windows and doors and faux wood blinds.



New faux wood vinyl flooring.



New Air Conditioning and Heating.



New Galley Kitchen with small Stainless Steel Stove, Microwave, and Refrigerator. There is no Dishwasher.



Stacking washer and dryer.



One parking space in the driveway.



Quaint patio.



Fill out an application online at https://spraguepallasandassociates.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp.



Must have a credit score of 680+.



NO PETS.