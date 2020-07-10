/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:43 PM
142 Apartments for rent in Corte Madera, CA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
24 Units Available
Tam Ridge
199 Tamal Vista Blvd, Corte Madera, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,400
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,587
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,294
1280 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments, three-bedroom townhomes with modern kitchens, stone counters, plank flooring, generous patio/balcony with views of Mt. Tamalpais, Marin Hills. Enjoy heated pool, spa, bocce ball court, fitness center. Walk to Town Center.
Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
14 Units Available
Preserve at Marin Apartment Homes
350 Robin Dr, Corte Madera, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,445
1367 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,390
1853 sqft
Huge apartments on top of Ring Mountain. Easy access to local trails. Dark hardwood floors and dramatic windows. Extra storage. Community has saltwater pool and wine bar. Elevator in building.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
28 Mariner Green Dr.
28 Mariner Green Drive, Corte Madera, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
1508 sqft
Fantastic Mariner Green 4bd/2.5ba -End Unit! - FOUNDATION - VIDEO! Preview a virtual tour of this property here: https://youtu.
Results within 1 mile of Corte Madera
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
30 Units Available
East Larkspur
Larkspur Courts
100 Old Quarry Rd N, Larkspur, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,999
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,550
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,305
1278 sqft
Just off Highway 101 with views of Mount Tam and the Bay. On-site amenities include a sparkling pool, hot tub and playground. Updates in the apartments include granite countertops, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated April 20 at 03:30pm
Contact for Availability
East Larkspur
Serenity at Larkspur
700 Lincoln Village Cir, Larkspur, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,900
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Walk to Larkspur Ferry. Fantastic views of the Bay. On-site yoga, a pool, community garden and a tennis court. Recently renovated with granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Car charging on site.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Scott Valley - Alto
17 Eton Way
17 Eton Way, Mill Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$9,500
2756 sqft
17 Eton Way Available 09/01/20 FURNISHED - Large Retreat Style Home in Scotts Valley - Hot-tub - (UPDATE: Our team is delighted to hear from prospective new residents and we are making every (safe!) effort to virtually or remotely show our
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Southwest Larkspur
30 Piedmont Road
30 Piedmont Road, Larkspur, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
1358 sqft
CHARMING THREE BEDROOM HOME IN BALTIMORE PARK - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZzFFFjRomK0 Charming three bedroom two bath home on the edge of Baltimore Canyon on a sunny lot.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
North Larkspur
947 S. Eliseo Drive
947 South Eliseo Drive, Larkspur, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
1545 sqft
947 S. Eliseo Drive Available 08/01/20 Top-floor waterside view condo.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
North Larkspur
749 Via Casitas
749 Via Casitas, Larkspur, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
954 sqft
Don't miss this lovely condo, located in the desirable Spyglass Hill area of Greenbrae. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath has amazing views overlooking the Corte Madera Creek, SF Bay, and Ring mountain.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
North Larkspur
40 Drakes View Cir
40 Drakes View Circle, Larkspur, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
1886 sqft
Located near the Bon Air Shopping Center is this rarely available 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome. This 3 level townhouse boasts great views of Corte Madera Creek as well as Mt. Tam.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
9 Andrew Drive
9 Andrew Drive, Tiburon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,850
Wonderful light, bright, and spacious updated one bedroom top floor unit. Great long outdoor deck for relaxing and tasty bar b q. Lotsof light and good closet space. Bosch washer/dryer.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
North Larkspur
1123 S. Eliseo Drive
1123 South Eliseo Drive, Larkspur, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1374 sqft
1123 S. Eliseo Drive Available 08/01/20 Bright and Spacious 2 bed + loft/2 bath Greenbrae Condo! - FOUNDATION- - Large and sunny 2 bedroom 2 bathroom + loft boasts 1374 +/- sq.ft.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Southwest Larkspur
272 Madrone Ave.
272 Madrone Avenue, Larkspur, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,100
2300 sqft
272 Madrone Ave.
Results within 5 miles of Corte Madera
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
8 Units Available
Downtown San Rafael
The Lofts at Albert Park
155 Andersen Dr, San Rafael, CA
Studio
$1,814
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,068
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,569
1541 sqft
Bright complex next to Albert Park near the 101. Fire pit and swimming pool on site. Buildings have elevators. In-unit laundry, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Two-story floor plans available.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
11 Units Available
Strawberry
The Cove at Tiburon
50 Barbaree Way, Tiburon, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,127
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,570
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$9,230
1355 sqft
Breathtaking ocean views from private patio or balcony of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. In-unit laundry, fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Carport parking with car charging. Yoga and swimming pool on-site.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
8 Units Available
Summit at Sausalito
401 Sherwood Dr, Marin City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,520
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,648
911 sqft
Located just minutes from Golden Gate National Recreation Area, Sausalito Marina and the Financial District. Apartments feature air conditioning, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Community includes parking, sauna and gym.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
8 Units Available
Downtown San Rafael
Rafael Town Center
1050 Court St, San Rafael, CA
Studio
$1,920
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,430
531 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
906 sqft
Located within walking distance of 30 restaurants, 20 retail stores and 10 entertainment centers. Residents enjoy units with dishwashers, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Community includes BBQ grill, elevator, fire pit, and pool.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
2 Units Available
San Anselmo
Parkside
101 Sunny Hills Dr, San Anselmo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,372
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1065 sqft
Situated on lushly landscaped grounds, our beautifully maintained property is within walking distance of shopping, schools, parks, restaurants, hiking trails, and transportation.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Old Town-Hurricane Gulch
86 Marion Avenue
86 Marion Avenue, Sausalito, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,000
650 sqft
Available 08/01/20 1 Bedroom Home w/ Stunning Bay Views - Property Id: 297270 Renovated Cozy Retreat High on Hill in South Sausalito, Nestled in Live Oak Trees 10 minutes from SF , yet miles away from the Hustle & Bustle of City on quiet Cul De
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Old Town-Hurricane Gulch
100 South St #310
100 South Street, Sausalito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,650
1096 sqft
WATER FRONT CONDO IN CORTE D'AZUR WITH STUNNING BAY VIEWS - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TrXn71TMBg0&feature=youtu.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
691 Hilary Drive
691 Hilary Drive, Tiburon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1154 sqft
THREE BEDROOM HOUSE IN THE HAWTHORN TERRACE NEIGHBORHOOD - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZYjrwP80xoc Three bedroom / two bath home in the Hawthorn Terrace neighborhood.
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
123 Buckelew Street
123 Buckelew Street, Marin City, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) DISCOUNT! LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Old Town-Hurricane Gulch
301 Fourth St.
301 4th Street, Sausalito, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,200
2647 sqft
301 Fourth St. Available 08/01/20 Darling, 3bd/3ba Sausalito Duplex. Walking distance to downtown, transportation,S.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
The Hill
1 Princess St
1 Princess Street, Sausalito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
1200 sqft
1 Princess St - #1 Available 07/15/20 Beautifully Remodeled 2bd/1ba with Bay and Bridge Views in Downtown Sausalito - Beautifully Remodeled 2bd/1ba with Bay and Bridge Views in Downtown Sausalito featuring: - Brand new wood floors - Completely
