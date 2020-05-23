All apartments in Napa
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

37 Village Parkway

37 Village Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

37 Village Parkway, Napa, CA 94558
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautifully Renovated One Bedroom Napa Condo - Beautifully Renovated Napa condo. This lower level, end unit has been completely renovated with higher-end finishes! Minutes from Downtown Napa, restaurants, shops and easy access to highway 29. This property features 1 bedroom with walk-in closet, 1 bathroom, new flooring through-out, new paint, new lighting, stack-able washer and dryer. Kitchen includes all appliances,quartz counter-top with open bar counter, large exterior storage, one car garage and much more. This unit is located directly behind the walking paths to pool and hot tub.

Don't miss out! Call today to get more information on applying.

New paint, flooring and electrical
Quartz counter-top in kitchen
All appliances included
Stack-able washer and dryer
New on demand water heater
Private patio
Storage
Single car garage
Community pool and hot tub
Water paid

(RLNE5781281)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 Village Parkway have any available units?
37 Village Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Napa, CA.
What amenities does 37 Village Parkway have?
Some of 37 Village Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37 Village Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
37 Village Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 Village Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 37 Village Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Napa.
Does 37 Village Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 37 Village Parkway does offer parking.
Does 37 Village Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 37 Village Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 Village Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 37 Village Parkway has a pool.
Does 37 Village Parkway have accessible units?
No, 37 Village Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 37 Village Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 37 Village Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 37 Village Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 37 Village Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
