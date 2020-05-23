37 Village Parkway

Amenities
Beautifully Renovated One Bedroom Napa Condo - Beautifully Renovated Napa condo. This lower level, end unit has been completely renovated with higher-end finishes! Minutes from Downtown Napa, restaurants, shops and easy access to highway 29. This property features 1 bedroom with walk-in closet, 1 bathroom, new flooring through-out, new paint, new lighting, stack-able washer and dryer. Kitchen includes all appliances,quartz counter-top with open bar counter, large exterior storage, one car garage and much more. This unit is located directly behind the walking paths to pool and hot tub.
Don't miss out! Call today to get more information on applying.
New paint, flooring and electrical
Quartz counter-top in kitchen
All appliances included
Stack-able washer and dryer
New on demand water heater
Private patio
Storage
Single car garage
Community pool and hot tub
Water paid
(RLNE5781281)