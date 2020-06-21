1041 Evans Ave.

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated

Cute Home With Large Yard - * Adorably remodeled bungalow * Two large bedrooms* One bathroom * Kitchen has been tastefully remodeled retro style with steel countertops. * Newer Mitsubishi heating & air system installed. * Newer fencing and security gate. * Large Lot continues behind fence through gate to Silverado trail. * Located in Alta Heights, very close to quaint downtown Napa & Oxbow Market. Pets ok with additional deposit. Garage space not included in rental. Apply online at bshpm.com



(RLNE2504906)