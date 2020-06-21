All apartments in Napa
Find more places like 1041 Evans Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Napa, CA
/
1041 Evans Ave.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1041 Evans Ave.

1041 Evans Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Napa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1041 Evans Avenue, Napa, CA 94559
Alta Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Cute Home With Large Yard - * Adorably remodeled bungalow * Two large bedrooms* One bathroom * Kitchen has been tastefully remodeled retro style with steel countertops. * Newer Mitsubishi heating & air system installed. * Newer fencing and security gate. * Large Lot continues behind fence through gate to Silverado trail. * Located in Alta Heights, very close to quaint downtown Napa & Oxbow Market. Pets ok with additional deposit. Garage space not included in rental. Apply online at bshpm.com

(RLNE2504906)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1041 Evans Ave. have any available units?
1041 Evans Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Napa, CA.
Is 1041 Evans Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1041 Evans Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1041 Evans Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1041 Evans Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1041 Evans Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1041 Evans Ave. does offer parking.
Does 1041 Evans Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1041 Evans Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1041 Evans Ave. have a pool?
No, 1041 Evans Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1041 Evans Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1041 Evans Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1041 Evans Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1041 Evans Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1041 Evans Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1041 Evans Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montrachet Apartment Homes
3200 Soscol Ave
Napa, CA 94558
The Braydon
791 Vista Tulocay Lane
Napa, CA 94559
Park Sienna Apartments
2052-2053 Wilkins Ave
Napa, CA 94559
Bella Vista
713 Trancas St
Napa, CA 94558
Vineyard Terrace
700 Stonehouse Dr
Napa, CA 94558
Hawthorn Village
3663 Solano Ave
Napa, CA 94558

Similar Pages

Napa 1 BedroomsNapa 2 Bedrooms
Napa Apartments with ParkingNapa Apartments with Pool
Napa Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASacramento, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASanta Rosa, CAConcord, CAHayward, CASan Mateo, CA
Berkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CASan Ramon, CASan Rafael, CAPacifica, CAPetaluma, CA
Rohnert Park, CAMartinez, CACastro Valley, CAPleasant Hill, CARichmond, CAAntioch, CAWest Sacramento, CASouth San Francisco, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Beard

Apartments Near Colleges

Napa Valley CollegeCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
California State University-Sacramento