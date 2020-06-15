614 W Crocker Ln

Amenities
Brand New 1 Bed 1 Bath Unit @ $1750 Per Month Rent - Property Id: 289776
Modern brand new, ready to move-in Casita (independent) unit of 1 bedroom, 1 living room, 1 kitchen, 1 bathroom available for rent around May 30, 2020 for first time occupancy with modern brand new appliances in Mountain House, CA 95391 Hansen Village, at a walking distance to Hansen Elementary School. Rent is $1,750 per month plus utilities, with security deposit of one month rent i.e. $1,750 so total of $3,500 to be paid for move-in. If interested, please text or call PK at (650) 521-7796. Won't last for long :)
No Pets Allowed
