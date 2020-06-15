All apartments in Mountain House
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

614 W Crocker Ln

614 W Crocker Ln · (650) 521-7796
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

614 W Crocker Ln, Mountain House, CA 95391

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1750 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Brand New 1 Bed 1 Bath Unit @ $1750 Per Month Rent - Property Id: 289776

Modern brand new, ready to move-in Casita (independent) unit of 1 bedroom, 1 living room, 1 kitchen, 1 bathroom available for rent around May 30, 2020 for first time occupancy with modern brand new appliances in Mountain House, CA 95391 Hansen Village, at a walking distance to Hansen Elementary School. Rent is $1,750 per month plus utilities, with security deposit of one month rent i.e. $1,750 so total of $3,500 to be paid for move-in. If interested, please text or call PK at (650) 521-7796. Won't last for long :)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289776
Property Id 289776

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5816562)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 614 W Crocker Ln have any available units?
614 W Crocker Ln has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 614 W Crocker Ln have?
Some of 614 W Crocker Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 614 W Crocker Ln currently offering any rent specials?
614 W Crocker Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 614 W Crocker Ln pet-friendly?
No, 614 W Crocker Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mountain House.
Does 614 W Crocker Ln offer parking?
No, 614 W Crocker Ln does not offer parking.
Does 614 W Crocker Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 614 W Crocker Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 614 W Crocker Ln have a pool?
No, 614 W Crocker Ln does not have a pool.
Does 614 W Crocker Ln have accessible units?
No, 614 W Crocker Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 614 W Crocker Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 614 W Crocker Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 614 W Crocker Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 614 W Crocker Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
