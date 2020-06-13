603 W Questa Trl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

$3100 per month rent. $3600 deposit. Newer well maintained home built in 2015! Beautiful upgrades! 5 bedrooms / 3.5 bathrooms. 3540 sq. ft. 3 car tandem garage. Full bedroom & bathroom downstairs. Half bath downstairs. Large open kitchen / family room. Beautiful upgraded granite counter tops & cabinetry. Large kitchen island. Stainless appliances. Separate formal dining & living rooms. Master suite with master retreat. Large sized master bathroom with all of the amenities! His & her sinks & vanities. Separate toilet room, shower, & large master tub. 2 large sized master walk in closets (his & hers). All upstairs bedrooms are large sized. Upstairs inside laundry room with storage & sink. Granite counter tops through out kitchen & bathrooms. Antique polished brass features. Many special storage areas & niches. Must see this home!! NO PETS! NO SMOKERS! One year lease. $45 non refundable application fee per every adult over 18 years of age that would be residing in the home, application must be completed at www.ColdwellBankerLeasing.com for this low maintenance back yard. Corner lot. Beautiful views of hills & park. Walking distance to Questa Elementary School & Park. For further information & viewing appointments, please call Coldwell Banker Valley Central Property Management at 1-800-993-1146 Contact Judy Fraga 209-814-5822. Please make sure you drive by or Google/research the property before calling to make sure you like the area & the area fits your needs. EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY. Jackie Minyard