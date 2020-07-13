Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020

94 Apartments for rent in Moreno Valley, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Moreno Valley apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13
$
10 Units Available
Lasselle Place
15700 Lasselle St, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,505
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1202 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13
9 Units Available
Fresco
12640 Memorial Way, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1233 sqft
With two pools, a clubhouse and hydrotherapy spas, this community's amenities are only overshadowed by its location. The 60 and 215 are nearby, along with Moreno Valley Mall. Units are furnished and feature walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13
21 Units Available
Villas at Towngate
13120 Day St, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,573
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1278 sqft
Apartment complex features Italian architecture with courtyards and balconies, a clubhouse, pool, spa and Italianate architecture. Units have ceiling fans, dishwashers, washer/dryer, private patio/balcony and central air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13
75 Units Available
Sorano
12046 Clark Street, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,740
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1160 sqft
Sorano Apartments represents the ultimate expression of timeless Southern California living. This brand-new apartment community offers a world of simple sophistication, framed with endless, fascinating area activities.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13
13 Units Available
Rancho Belago Apartments
27625 E Trail Ridge Way, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open-plan 1-3 bedroom apartments with balconies in complex with gym, pool and media room. Next to Moreno Beach Plaza shopping mall with supermarket, restaurants and other stores.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13
3 Units Available
The Reserve at Rancho Belago
15100 Moreno Beach Dr, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,641
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,888
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy ample space with walk-in closets and extra storage in every unit. Amenities include a conference room and pool. Situated off Moreno Beach Drive and John F Kennedy Dr. near the Reserve and Fairway Park.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13
4 Units Available
Sorelle
12159 Calle Sombra, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
931 sqft
Newly renovated apartment homes with white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Custom touches like accent walls make this place feel like home. Easy access to the freeway and Los Angeles/Orange County.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated July 13
$
5 Units Available
Legends of Rancho Belago
13292 Lasselle St, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,524
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,836
1084 sqft
Luxury Apartments in Moreno Valley, CALuxury living awaits you at The Legends at Rancho Belago Apartments, located in the upscale and highly desirable neighborhood of Rancho Belago in Moreno Valley, CA.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 12
2 Units Available
Edgemont
Elevate at TownGate
13400 Elsworth St, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location, close to Cottonwood Avenue, shops and dining. Units have patio or balcony, dishwasher, and more. Community includes parking and pool and is pet-friendly.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
25932 Andre Court
25932 Andre Court, Moreno Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2321 sqft
Spacious, 2-story home, newly landscaped, full remodel and freshly painted interior and exterior with a spectacular new kitchen design, attached 3-car garage w/opener, stove, dishwasher, washer/dryer, refrigerator, freezer, microwave, HVAC, brand

1 of 4

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
12691 Tigers Eye Way
12691 Tigers Eye Way, Moreno Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
1818 sqft
Beautifully appointed SOLAR included 4 bedroom with Loft in the gated Hyde Park Community! This home sits within a cul de sac providing a little extra space and comfort. All bedrooms are upstairs.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
10162 Coral Lane
10162 Coral Lane, Moreno Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
Walking Distance to Association Amenities - ASSOCIATION POOL, LAKE, AND PLAYGROUND**Neutral carpet and paint**Large Loft**Fireplace**Beautiful home has been tastefully remodeled in neutral colors.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
13694 Persimmon Road
13694 Persimmon Road, Moreno Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1116 sqft
Wonderful 3 bed 2 bath home in Moreno Valley north of the 60 Fwy. This home boasts a nicely refurbished kitchen with beautiful cupboards with plenty of space in this eat-in kitchen for a kitchen table for everyday meals.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
10020 Whitewater Rd
10020 Whitewater Road, Moreno Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1479 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Moreno Valley. Amenities included: central air, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance ( no refrigerator), updated kitchen, and new carpet. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly/Non smoking.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
13710 Oakley Drive
13710 Oakley Drive, Moreno Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2628 sqft
*** 4 bed, 2 bath, 3 car garage Beautiful Single Family Home in a great neighborhood *** This one-level house floorplan is open and spacious includes: Very Open Floor Plan, New flooring, New paint, a great big open kitchen with breakfast bar and

1 of 30

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
15874 Lasselle st. E
15874 Lasselle St, Moreno Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,938
1693 sqft
Two bedrooms /three baths in Moreno Valley - Property Id: 317424 Beautiful remodeled townhouse at prime location with gated community of Aspen Hills .Large home .Open and Bright home located less than 0.5 miles from North side plaza shopping center.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
13122 Yellowwood St.
13122 Yellowwood Street, Moreno Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2095 sqft
13122 Yellowwood St. Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 4BD/2BA House - Yellowwood St. - Single story home, built in 2002, located in the heart of Moreno Valley, close to freeway, schools, parks and shopping.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
12954 Cobblestone Lane
12954 Cobblestone Lane, Moreno Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,475
2047 sqft
** Home for Rent ** Beautiful Home located in a Gated Community ** Features 4 Bedrooms and 2.
Results within 1 mile of Moreno Valley
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13
$
19 Units Available
Canyon Crest
Core at Sycamore Highlands
5946 Sycamore Canyon Blvd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,840
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,097
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1386 sqft
At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information!Deep inside, we know exactly what's essential to make us happy.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13
$
21 Units Available
Canyon Crest
Colonnade at Sycamore Highlands
5880 Fair Isle Dr, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,671
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,016
1051 sqft
Easy access to I-215. Close to a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Pet-friendly community offers onsite pool, 24-hour gym and Jacuzzi. Apartment features private patio, granite countertops and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13
12 Units Available
Canyon Crest
Vista Imperio
5880 Lochmoor Dr, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,712
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,864
979 sqft
Well-equipped apartments close to Sycamore Parks and the I-215. Apartments feature hardwood floors, granite worktops, fireplace, walk-in closets, patios and more. The complex has a pool, hot tub and gym.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13
$
15 Units Available
Canyon Crest
Castlerock
5700 Lochmoor Dr, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,765
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1080 sqft
Sophisticated apartments features coffee bar, hot tub and a courtyard. There are six beautiful floor plans to choose from, offering both convenience and luxury. Apartments offer hardwood floors, granite counters, ceiling fans, patios and balconies.
Results within 5 miles of Moreno Valley
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13
27 Units Available
West Redlands
Redlands Lawn and Tennis Club
1400 Barton Rd, Redlands, CA
Studio
$1,410
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,553
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
876 sqft
Heritage and Brookside Parks are located within walking distance of your comfortable apartment, which boasts a fully-equipped kitchen and your very own washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13
$
17 Units Available
University
The Trails at Canyon Crest
5377 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,660
1238 sqft
Welcome to The Trails at Canyon Crest, a brand-new luxury apartment home community in East Riverside, California.
City Guide for Moreno Valley, CA

It is said that Southern California has everything: fantastic weather year-round, natural splendor, world-class entertainment, and Moreno Valley.

Moreno Valley, or MoVal as it's known among the 140-Characters-Or-Less crowd, is part of Southern California's Inland Empire, which encompasses the areas of Riverside and San Bernadino counties -- otherwise known as the far east side of Los Angeles county. The Inland Empire's numerous cities are home to over four million people in total, and these four million people consist mostly of folks who decided to bail on exorbitant coastal prices and settle down in I.E.'s far more affordable housing.

MoVal itself is pretty fresh from the oven; 'twas a wee muffin of a town until it integrated into Riverside Country in the 1980s and exploded into a gigantic and delicious cake of Awesome City now grown to a population of 200,000 people. Based on its central location, MoVal is one of the most lucrative locations in the Inland Empire. To the east you'll find Coachella Valley, San Bernardino Valley and the San Bernardino Mountain Range are to the north, and head south to San Diego. MoVal is about one hour east of LA, so commuting to downtown Los Angeles, Orange County, or Palm Springs is no sweat.

Moreno Valley has obvious pluses in the location department, Moreno Valley also has other things going for it.

The city is surrounded by national parks on three sides, and word has it that during winter you can see snow-topped mountains in the nearby San Bernardino range. The city is just north of watery recreation and outdoorsy fun at Lake Perris, which is lined with walking trails.

Also, because a good deal of the communities in Moreno Valley were built during the 1990s, most stuff looks pretty shiny and new. Many neighborhoods got to skip the aesthetic missteps in the 1960s and 1970s when salmon-colored stucco and green formica seemed like a really good idea.

Moreno Valley was built for more affordable housing. The city essentially consists of clusters of planned communities that are usually located in close proximity to a large retail presence, and as stated above, almost everything in the city was built after the 1990s.

It's true that you'll find a lot of strip-mall shopping in Moreno Valley; national retail and dining chains will meet most of your needs. And as is The American Way, the presence of an Olive Garden is a testament to suburban imminence and prestige. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Moreno Valley, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Moreno Valley apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

