casanova oak knoll
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:05 PM
82 Apartments for rent in Casanova Oak Knoll, Monterey, CA
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
5 Units Available
Monterey Townhouse
825 Casanova Ave, Monterey, CA
Studio
$1,765
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,125
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
1065 sqft
Right by Work Memorial Park and N. Freemont St. Spacious apartment homes with range, refrigerator, patio/balcony, oven and carport. Pool, clubhouse and 24-hour maintenance available to all residents.
Last updated July 12 at 12:28pm
6 Units Available
Pacific Pines
930 Casanova Avenue, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,125
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
888 sqft
Located just minutes from the dining and shopping the area is known for. This upscale community offers stunning views and is near the Monterey Bay Aquarium. Pet-friendly. Homes feature a balcony, updated appliances and carpeting.
Results within 1 mile of Casanova Oak Knoll
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1251 8th Street
1251 Eighth Street, Monterey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
COMING SOON - Cute Monterey Home - Nice cozy 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house in a great neighborhood. Close to NPS & MPC. Great floor plan; living room with fireplace, indoor laundry area, fenced in backyard and detached 2 car garage. Pets ok. No smoking.
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
1251 Ninth Street
1251 9th Street, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
500 sqft
1251 9th St. #B Monterey, CA, 93940 1 bedroom 1 bathroom 500 square feet $1,450 security deposit Off street parking for 1 car Small storage cabinet No pets accepted This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
1280 Del Monte Avenue
1280 Del Monte Avenue, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,645
550 sqft
BEDS / BATHS: 1/1 SQUARE FOOTAGE: ±550 RENTAL PRICE: $1,645.00 per month DEPOSIT AMOUNT: $1,800.00 UTILITIES INCLUDED: GARBAGE, SEWER CHARGES LEASE TERM: 1 YEAR 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in Monterey.
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
1080 Eighth Street
1080 Eighth Street, Monterey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
850 sqft
BEDS / BATHS: 2/1 SQUARE FOOTAGE: ±850 RENTAL PRICE: $2,000.00 per month DEPOSIT AMOUNT: $2,200.00 DEPOSIT WITH PET: $2,700.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3805 Zen Garden Cottage
251 Dela Vina Avenue, Monterey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,392
800 sqft
Welcome to “Zen Garden Cottage”! Sleeps 5 **For up-to-the-minute availability and the best possible rates, call the Sanctuary Vacation Rentals office directly to book this home! **$4392 to $5864 per month depending on time of year and length of
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
221 Quail Run Ct.
221 Quail Run Court, Del Rey Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1056 sqft
221 Quail Run Ct. Available 07/24/20 Condo Available at The Oaks of Del Rey Condominiums - Great two bedroom, two bathroom unit located at The Oaks of Del Rey in Monterey. The community features a Swimming pool, spa and tennis courts.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3731 Baylights By The Sea
1 Surf Way, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,241
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***The rental amount ranges from $3241 to $4818 per month depending on length of stay and time of year*** Beautiful views of Monterey Bay and the sound of the
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3740 Sanctuary in the Dunes
125 Surf Way, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,081
830 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***The rental amount ranges from $4081 to $4817 per month depending on length of stay and time of year*** This ocean-side 1-bedroom 1-bath condominium nestles
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
2226 Del Monte Avenue
2226 Del Monte Ave, Monterey, CA
Studio
$3,450
2995 sqft
This 2995' concrete tip-up boasts 20' ceilings, a 12'x12' roll-up door with man-door beside, updated LED lighting and an additional 720' office space with ADA restroom.
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
2224 Del Monte Avenue
2224 Del Monte Avenue, Monterey, CA
Studio
$3,000
2400 sqft
This 2400' office space hosts 6 individual offices + a common area entry way. 2 of the offices are currently set as a meeting/board room and an employee lounge/meal area.
Results within 5 miles of Casanova Oak Knoll
Last updated July 12 at 12:01pm
4 Units Available
Monterey Pines Apartments
201 Glenwood Cir, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
890 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Monterey Pines Apartments in Monterey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
6 Units Available
Ocean View at Pacific Grove
1141 Lighthouse Avenue, Pacific Grove, CA
Studio
$1,875
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1059 sqft
Located just 2 blocks away from the beautiful Pacific Ocean you will enjoy the soothing sounds the ocean offers. The lighthouse, located just minutes from your front door offers tranquility and beauty in your quiet neighborhood.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
Pacific Vista
57 Soledad Dr, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
820 sqft
Luxury apartments near the beaches feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community offers convenient payment options, carport, and guest parking. Ideally located near airport, Monterey Bay Aquarium, Fisherman's Wharf, and Pebble Beach.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3768 Belle Folie
25045 Monterey Street, Monterey County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,824
1200 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***The rental amount ranges from $4824 to $7979 per month depending on length of stay and time of year*** This home rents for a minimum of 30 nights.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3770 Stone's Throw
2505 2nd Avenue, Monterey County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,269
2009 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***The rental amount ranges from $7269 to $15,362 per month depending on length of stay and time of year*** A storybook English cottage, surrounded by serene
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3767 International Art House
1060 Roosevelt Street, Monterey, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,193
1375 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** **$4193 to $6086 per month depending on length of stay and time of year* The 1,375-square-foot home on a quarter-acre lot features a large deck with views of
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
1701 Hoffman Avenue
1701 Hoffman Avenue, Monterey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,895
1624 sqft
This great home is located in New Monterey next to the DLI. Very close to Cannery Row, The beach, bike path, and more. Its also close to the NPS, MIIS, and Pebble Beach.
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
1234 Buena Vista Avenue
1234 Buena Vista Avenue, Pacific Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1000 sqft
Coming available is 2 bedroom 1 bath with a separate office in a great family neighborhood of Pacific Grove.
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
359 Larkin Street
359 Larkin Street, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
968 sqft
Coming available is a large apartment in Monterey. This home is located near shopping, dining. Fisherman's Wharf, Downtown Monterey, NPS, DLI and MIIS.
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
1119 Presidio Boulevard
1119 Presidio Boulevard, Pacific Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
1008 sqft
BEFORE ENTERING THE PROPERTY, ALL VISITORS MUST SIGN AND RETURN A COMPLETED PEAD FORM TO LISTING AGENT. SEE INSTRUCTIONS AT THE BOTTOM OF THIS POSTING.
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
218 5th Street
218 5th Street, Pacific Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,800
850 sqft
FURNISHED Cape Cod style pristine home; for a rent of $2800 per month. SOME UTILITIES INCLUDED (see below); 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath plus office/den, available now for a minimum of six months to one year or more.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
150 San Bernabe Drive
150 San Bernabe Drive, Monterey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1441 sqft
Newly Updated Monterey Mid-Century Home - (FRANR I/O) San Carlos Agency, Inc. offers this wonderful home in the desirable Peter’s Gate area of Monterey. Pristine condition.