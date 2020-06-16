All apartments in Monterey
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

960 Roosevelt

960 Roosevelt Street · (831) 521-4345
Location

960 Roosevelt Street, Monterey, CA 93940
Old Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Manya's House features an open, airy floor plan. New hardwood floors host a large living area adjoining the dining area. An elegantly upholstered sectional unit provides seating for the guests to gather and converse or watch a movie on the wide screen television. The dining table easily accommodates six for a sumptuous, sociable dinner.

The beautifully designed kitchen is well stocked with most amenities required to cook almost any meal. A breakfast bar with two bar stools might play host to morning coffee or extra seating for additional diners.

The bedrooms are bright and airy, accoutered with new beds and bedding. Light and bright colors create a cheerful atmosphere throughout. The two bathrooms are newly refurbished, with new tile and fixtures.

Monterey ordnance requires a minimum 30 day rental

October $4500

November $4500

December $4500

October $4500

November $4500

December $4500

January $4500

February $4500

March $4500

April $4500

May $4500

June $7500

July $6000

August $7000

September $4500

Coast Estate Real Estate Property Management, Inc.
California DRE License 02085209
Welcome to Manya's House in Monterey!

Manya's House is bright, quiet, and peaceful. This spacious, three bedroom home was completely remodeled and refurbished in 2015 to include a beautiful, upscale kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances.

This beautiful home is conveniently located in Monterey's Upper Old Town. Visitors find themselves within minutes of Monterey's Fishermans Wharf, Cannery Row and the Monterey Bay Aquarium. Monterey's downtown, Alavarado Street, the prestigious Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey, Naval Postgraduate School, Defense Language Institute and historic Presidio of Monterey are all within walking distance.

Carmel by the Sea, Pebble Beach's World Class Golf Courses, Pacific Grove, and the Mazda Raceway at Laguna Seca are all within a 15 to 20 minutes drive. This is a perfect setting for families and responsible parties of six or fewer, who are looking for spotlessly clean accommodations.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

