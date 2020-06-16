960 Roosevelt

Amenities
Manya's House features an open, airy floor plan. New hardwood floors host a large living area adjoining the dining area. An elegantly upholstered sectional unit provides seating for the guests to gather and converse or watch a movie on the wide screen television. The dining table easily accommodates six for a sumptuous, sociable dinner.
The beautifully designed kitchen is well stocked with most amenities required to cook almost any meal. A breakfast bar with two bar stools might play host to morning coffee or extra seating for additional diners.
The bedrooms are bright and airy, accoutered with new beds and bedding. Light and bright colors create a cheerful atmosphere throughout. The two bathrooms are newly refurbished, with new tile and fixtures.
Monterey ordnance requires a minimum 30 day rental
October $4500
November $4500
December $4500
January $4500
February $4500
March $4500
April $4500
May $4500
June $7500
July $6000
August $7000
September $4500
Welcome to Manya's House in Monterey!
Manya's House is bright, quiet, and peaceful. This spacious, three bedroom home was completely remodeled and refurbished in 2015 to include a beautiful, upscale kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances.
This beautiful home is conveniently located in Monterey's Upper Old Town. Visitors find themselves within minutes of Monterey's Fishermans Wharf, Cannery Row and the Monterey Bay Aquarium. Monterey's downtown, Alavarado Street, the prestigious Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey, Naval Postgraduate School, Defense Language Institute and historic Presidio of Monterey are all within walking distance.
Carmel by the Sea, Pebble Beach's World Class Golf Courses, Pacific Grove, and the Mazda Raceway at Laguna Seca are all within a 15 to 20 minutes drive. This is a perfect setting for families and responsible parties of six or fewer, who are looking for spotlessly clean accommodations.