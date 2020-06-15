3767 International Art House

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!***



**$4181 to $5863 per month depending on length of stay and time of year*



The 1,375-square-foot home on a quarter-acre lot features a large deck with views of the distant hills, a one-car garage with additional storage space, hardwood floors, large windows and skylights to let in plenty of natural light, and a wood-burning fireplace in the living room.



The home is hidden from view by trees and shrubs, giving it a sense of privacy in the midst of a quiet neighborhood. The split-level residence has a ground-level one bedroom apartment that will be owner-occupied from time to time and is not available for long term rental*.



Just a few minutes by car to shopping, dining and movies in downtown Monterey, 5 minutes to Cannery Row and the Monterey Bay Aquarium, and 10 minutes to golf and sightseeing in Pebble Beach, enjoying historic Pacific Grove, or visiting charming Carmel-by-the-Sea.



*50-inch HDTV in the living room, a long table that can seat 8 in the dining area, antique beds and vintage lighting. The large kitchen also has tile, newer appliances, and a dine-in eating area.



Patio seating and an electric grill are available on the deck.



Small dogs are okay. There is an additional fee for pets.



Main House Sleeps up to 5 Guests

One-Car Garage with Storage Plus Ample Off-Street Parking in Driveway

The piano in the photo is not tuned at this time



* Lower level guest unit is occasionally used by the Owners while guests stay in the main unit above. Guests may rent the lower level guest unit along with the upper unit for an additional $1800-$2000 per month. The guest unit may only be rented in conjunction with the main home and must be reserved directly with our reservation team.



No Pets Allowed



