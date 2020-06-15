All apartments in Monterey
3767 International Art House

1060 Roosevelt Street · (831) 373-7103
Location

1060 Roosevelt Street, Monterey, CA 93940
Old Town

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $4181 · Avail. now

$4,181

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1375 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!***

**$4181 to $5863 per month depending on length of stay and time of year*

The 1,375-square-foot home on a quarter-acre lot features a large deck with views of the distant hills, a one-car garage with additional storage space, hardwood floors, large windows and skylights to let in plenty of natural light, and a wood-burning fireplace in the living room.

The home is hidden from view by trees and shrubs, giving it a sense of privacy in the midst of a quiet neighborhood. The split-level residence has a ground-level one bedroom apartment that will be owner-occupied from time to time and is not available for long term rental*.

Just a few minutes by car to shopping, dining and movies in downtown Monterey, 5 minutes to Cannery Row and the Monterey Bay Aquarium, and 10 minutes to golf and sightseeing in Pebble Beach, enjoying historic Pacific Grove, or visiting charming Carmel-by-the-Sea.

*50-inch HDTV in the living room, a long table that can seat 8 in the dining area, antique beds and vintage lighting. The large kitchen also has tile, newer appliances, and a dine-in eating area.

Patio seating and an electric grill are available on the deck.

Small dogs are okay. There is an additional fee for pets.

Property Characteristics:
Main House Sleeps up to 5 Guests
One-Car Garage with Storage Plus Ample Off-Street Parking in Driveway
The piano in the photo is not tuned at this time

* Lower level guest unit is occasionally used by the Owners while guests stay in the main unit above. Guests may rent the lower level guest unit along with the upper unit for an additional $1800-$2000 per month. The guest unit may only be rented in conjunction with the main home and must be reserved directly with our reservation team.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4122691)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

