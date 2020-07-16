All apartments in Monterey
Last updated July 16 2020 at 10:50 PM

1280 Del Monte Avenue

1280 Del Monte Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1280 Del Monte Avenue, Monterey, CA 93940

Amenities

granite counters
parking
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
BEDS / BATHS: 1/1
SQUARE FOOTAGE: ±550
RENTAL PRICE: $1,645.00 per month
DEPOSIT AMOUNT: $1,800.00
UTILITIES INCLUDED: GARBAGE, SEWER CHARGES
LEASE TERM: 1 YEAR

1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in Monterey.

This apartment is located above the Europa Design furniture store on the corner of Del Monte Avenue and Sloat.

The unit has granite counters, tile floors in the kitchen and bathroom, redwood style cabinets, built-in microwave and assigned off street parking.

A storage room is available in the 2nd floor hallway and coin-op laundry machines are on-site.

STERLING PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DRE ID# 01437951
801 Lighthouse Monterey California 93940
Phone# (831) 643-9400
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1280 Del Monte Avenue have any available units?
1280 Del Monte Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monterey, CA.
How much is rent in Monterey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Monterey Rent Report.
What amenities does 1280 Del Monte Avenue have?
Some of 1280 Del Monte Avenue's amenities include granite counters, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1280 Del Monte Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1280 Del Monte Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1280 Del Monte Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1280 Del Monte Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monterey.
Does 1280 Del Monte Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1280 Del Monte Avenue offers parking.
Does 1280 Del Monte Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1280 Del Monte Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1280 Del Monte Avenue have a pool?
No, 1280 Del Monte Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1280 Del Monte Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1280 Del Monte Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1280 Del Monte Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1280 Del Monte Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
