1280 Del Monte Avenue

Amenities
BEDS / BATHS: 1/1
SQUARE FOOTAGE: ±550
RENTAL PRICE: $1,645.00 per month
DEPOSIT AMOUNT: $1,800.00
UTILITIES INCLUDED: GARBAGE, SEWER CHARGES
LEASE TERM: 1 YEAR
1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in Monterey.
This apartment is located above the Europa Design furniture store on the corner of Del Monte Avenue and Sloat.
The unit has granite counters, tile floors in the kitchen and bathroom, redwood style cabinets, built-in microwave and assigned off street parking.
A storage room is available in the 2nd floor hallway and coin-op laundry machines are on-site.
STERLING PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DRE ID# 01437951
801 Lighthouse Monterey California 93940
Phone# (831) 643-9400
Contact us to schedule a showing.