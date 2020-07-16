1280 Del Monte Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave Property Amenities parking

BEDS / BATHS: 1/1

SQUARE FOOTAGE: ±550

RENTAL PRICE: $1,645.00 per month

DEPOSIT AMOUNT: $1,800.00

UTILITIES INCLUDED: GARBAGE, SEWER CHARGES

LEASE TERM: 1 YEAR



1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in Monterey.



This apartment is located above the Europa Design furniture store on the corner of Del Monte Avenue and Sloat.



The unit has granite counters, tile floors in the kitchen and bathroom, redwood style cabinets, built-in microwave and assigned off street parking.



A storage room is available in the 2nd floor hallway and coin-op laundry machines are on-site.



STERLING PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DRE ID# 01437951

801 Lighthouse Monterey California 93940

Phone# (831) 643-9400

Contact us to schedule a showing.