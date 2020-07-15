All apartments in Monterey Park
Last updated April 21 2019 at 4:13 PM

825 Hershey Avenue

825 Hershey Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

825 Hershey Avenue, Monterey Park, CA 91755
Monterey Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
New hardwood floor entire house, remodelled kitchen, balcony with iron enclosure, additional bonus room in the garage, detached 1 car garage, walking distance to Mark Keppel High School, large back yard with variety of fruit trees, easy access to freeway 10 in a few minutes, close to businesses and shopping on Garvey and Valley Ave., centralized location to all directions in Los Angeles area
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 Hershey Avenue have any available units?
825 Hershey Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monterey Park, CA.
What amenities does 825 Hershey Avenue have?
Some of 825 Hershey Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 825 Hershey Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
825 Hershey Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 Hershey Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 825 Hershey Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 825 Hershey Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 825 Hershey Avenue offers parking.
Does 825 Hershey Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 825 Hershey Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 Hershey Avenue have a pool?
No, 825 Hershey Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 825 Hershey Avenue have accessible units?
No, 825 Hershey Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 825 Hershey Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 825 Hershey Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 825 Hershey Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 825 Hershey Avenue has units with air conditioning.
