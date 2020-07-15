825 Hershey Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

New hardwood floor entire house, remodelled kitchen, balcony with iron enclosure, additional bonus room in the garage, detached 1 car garage, walking distance to Mark Keppel High School, large back yard with variety of fruit trees, easy access to freeway 10 in a few minutes, close to businesses and shopping on Garvey and Valley Ave., centralized location to all directions in Los Angeles area

