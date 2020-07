Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Lovely 2 story townhouse located in a desirable community of Garfield Estate. Spacious townhouse features 1400 square feet with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Double door entry with open floor plan, bright and spacious living room with high ceiling & formal dinning room open to the kitchen. Newer bathroom in the master bedroom and private patio off the master bedroom, nice kitchen and crown molding throughout. Central air and heating. Two car garage with direct access to kitchen.