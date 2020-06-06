All apartments in Monterey Park
Last updated September 23 2019 at 7:12 AM

815 De La Fuente Street

815 De La Fuente Street · No Longer Available
Location

815 De La Fuente Street, Monterey Park, CA 91754
Monterey Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Come see this lovely SFR located in the desirable Monterey Park area near Cascades Park. When you walk into the living room you notice the fireplace, the adjacent dining room and the original hardwood floors which lead throughout into the 3 bedrooms. The natural light comes thru the large windows, which also offer a beautiful view of the city. The kitchen has marble flooring and a breakfast nook and the 2 bathrooms have tile flooring. There is an inside laundry area, an outdoor patio area above the garage, and a tiered backyard with a small bbq pit and several fruit trees. The schools include Brightwood Elementary and Mark Keppel High School. It's close to shopping, dining, public transportation, and both the 10 and 60 Frwys.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 De La Fuente Street have any available units?
815 De La Fuente Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monterey Park, CA.
What amenities does 815 De La Fuente Street have?
Some of 815 De La Fuente Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 De La Fuente Street currently offering any rent specials?
815 De La Fuente Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 De La Fuente Street pet-friendly?
No, 815 De La Fuente Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monterey Park.
Does 815 De La Fuente Street offer parking?
Yes, 815 De La Fuente Street offers parking.
Does 815 De La Fuente Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 815 De La Fuente Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 De La Fuente Street have a pool?
No, 815 De La Fuente Street does not have a pool.
Does 815 De La Fuente Street have accessible units?
No, 815 De La Fuente Street does not have accessible units.
Does 815 De La Fuente Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 815 De La Fuente Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 815 De La Fuente Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 815 De La Fuente Street does not have units with air conditioning.
