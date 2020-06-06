815 De La Fuente Street

Amenities

Come see this lovely SFR located in the desirable Monterey Park area near Cascades Park. When you walk into the living room you notice the fireplace, the adjacent dining room and the original hardwood floors which lead throughout into the 3 bedrooms. The natural light comes thru the large windows, which also offer a beautiful view of the city. The kitchen has marble flooring and a breakfast nook and the 2 bathrooms have tile flooring. There is an inside laundry area, an outdoor patio area above the garage, and a tiered backyard with a small bbq pit and several fruit trees. The schools include Brightwood Elementary and Mark Keppel High School. It's close to shopping, dining, public transportation, and both the 10 and 60 Frwys.