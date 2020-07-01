All apartments in Monterey Park
Find more places like 753 Ridgecrest Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monterey Park, CA
/
753 Ridgecrest Street
Last updated April 19 2020 at 3:07 AM

753 Ridgecrest Street

753 Ridgecrest Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Monterey Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

753 Ridgecrest Street, Monterey Park, CA 91754
Monterey Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spectacular view! Prime location w/ amazing panoramic view of downtown skyline, city lights, & Hollywood sign. The view goes on and on. 4 BR & 2.5 BA home w/ a commanding view from dining room, breakfast nook, kitchen, family room, back yard, master bedroom, & balcony. Beautiful view of Sequoia Park from front bedrooms & living room. Open foyer w/ towering vaulted ceiling & elegant stone flooring. Bright & spacious living room w/ large picture window, tall vaulted ceiling, recessed lights, & fireplace. Aerial view of the spacious foyer & living room is simply stunning. Living room open to formal dining room w/ fantastic view, picture window, & crown molding. Remodeled kitchen & breakfast nook w/ fantastic view. Kitchen open to spacious family room w/ fantastic view which has direct access to covered patio w/ panoramic view. Spacious half bath conveniently located behind family room. Beautiful gleaming wood floor in living room, dining room, & family room. Spacious master suite w/ recessed lights & walk-in closet. It has direct access to large & spacious balcony w/ panoramic view. Remodeled master bathroom w/ double sinks, Jacuzzi tub & separate walk-in shower. All bedrooms w/ crown moldings. Remodeled hallway bath w/ double sinks & walk-in shower. Separate laundry room conveniently located between family room & garage. New interior paint. New carpet. Newly polished floor at grand entry. Pictures show home with previously staged furniture.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 753 Ridgecrest Street have any available units?
753 Ridgecrest Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monterey Park, CA.
What amenities does 753 Ridgecrest Street have?
Some of 753 Ridgecrest Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 753 Ridgecrest Street currently offering any rent specials?
753 Ridgecrest Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 753 Ridgecrest Street pet-friendly?
No, 753 Ridgecrest Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monterey Park.
Does 753 Ridgecrest Street offer parking?
Yes, 753 Ridgecrest Street offers parking.
Does 753 Ridgecrest Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 753 Ridgecrest Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 753 Ridgecrest Street have a pool?
No, 753 Ridgecrest Street does not have a pool.
Does 753 Ridgecrest Street have accessible units?
No, 753 Ridgecrest Street does not have accessible units.
Does 753 Ridgecrest Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 753 Ridgecrest Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 753 Ridgecrest Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 753 Ridgecrest Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Find a Sublet
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Hills Apartment Homes
855 W El Repetto Dr
Monterey Park, CA 91754

Similar Pages

Monterey Park Apartments with BalconyMonterey Park Apartments with Gym
Monterey Park Apartments with ParkingMonterey Park Apartments with Pool
Monterey Park Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CA
Azusa, CACalabasas, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAClaremont, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

East Los Angeles CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine