753 Ridgecrest Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Spectacular view! Prime location w/ amazing panoramic view of downtown skyline, city lights, & Hollywood sign. The view goes on and on. 4 BR & 2.5 BA home w/ a commanding view from dining room, breakfast nook, kitchen, family room, back yard, master bedroom, & balcony. Beautiful view of Sequoia Park from front bedrooms & living room. Open foyer w/ towering vaulted ceiling & elegant stone flooring. Bright & spacious living room w/ large picture window, tall vaulted ceiling, recessed lights, & fireplace. Aerial view of the spacious foyer & living room is simply stunning. Living room open to formal dining room w/ fantastic view, picture window, & crown molding. Remodeled kitchen & breakfast nook w/ fantastic view. Kitchen open to spacious family room w/ fantastic view which has direct access to covered patio w/ panoramic view. Spacious half bath conveniently located behind family room. Beautiful gleaming wood floor in living room, dining room, & family room. Spacious master suite w/ recessed lights & walk-in closet. It has direct access to large & spacious balcony w/ panoramic view. Remodeled master bathroom w/ double sinks, Jacuzzi tub & separate walk-in shower. All bedrooms w/ crown moldings. Remodeled hallway bath w/ double sinks & walk-in shower. Separate laundry room conveniently located between family room & garage. New interior paint. New carpet. Newly polished floor at grand entry. Pictures show home with previously staged furniture.