610 N Huntington Dr.

Beautiful modern Mediterranean style single family home - Beautiful modern Mediterranean style single family home built in 2013. As you step inside the majestic foyer you are greeted with luxurious tiled flooring throughout the living room with an electric fireplace, wet bar and separate dining room. The gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances including a range, venthood, and dishwasher. The ideal layout includes a family room that opens up to the kitchen and the well manicured backyard. One bedroom with full bathroom downstairs. Take the spiral staircase upstairs to the other 3 bedrooms that include wood flooring throughout. The master suite bathroom, has a jet tub, shower and vanity area. Premium upgrades includes granite countertops, custom cabinets, water softener system, tankless water heater, filtered water drinking system, attached two car garage. Great location close to Atlantic Times Square, 10 freeway, restaurants, shopping and the distinguished Monterey Park Schools.



Furry friends welcome! Pet rent $35.00 per month, up to 2. Sorry NO dangerous breeds (our insurance does not allow it).



