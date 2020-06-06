All apartments in Monterey Park
522 Sefton Avenue

522 South Sefton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

522 South Sefton Avenue, Monterey Park, CA 91755
Monterey Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Desirable gated Condo located in a prime location of Monterey Park. It features 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, including a spacious master suite with a walk-in closet and balcony. Great floor plan, bright and airy living room with brick fireplace, high ceiling, carpet throughout the living room, and all 3 bedrooms. Newly remodeled kitchen with newer granite counter top and custom cabinets. Formal dining room over looking living room. Sky light that adds brightness to the house. Attached 2-car garage. This home is in absolutely move-in condition. Convenient to schools, library, park, bank and shopping mall. Great Mark Keppel high school!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 522 Sefton Avenue have any available units?
522 Sefton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monterey Park, CA.
What amenities does 522 Sefton Avenue have?
Some of 522 Sefton Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 522 Sefton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
522 Sefton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 Sefton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 522 Sefton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monterey Park.
Does 522 Sefton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 522 Sefton Avenue offers parking.
Does 522 Sefton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 522 Sefton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 Sefton Avenue have a pool?
No, 522 Sefton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 522 Sefton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 522 Sefton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 522 Sefton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 522 Sefton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 522 Sefton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 522 Sefton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

