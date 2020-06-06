522 Sefton Avenue

Amenities

Desirable gated Condo located in a prime location of Monterey Park. It features 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, including a spacious master suite with a walk-in closet and balcony. Great floor plan, bright and airy living room with brick fireplace, high ceiling, carpet throughout the living room, and all 3 bedrooms. Newly remodeled kitchen with newer granite counter top and custom cabinets. Formal dining room over looking living room. Sky light that adds brightness to the house. Attached 2-car garage. This home is in absolutely move-in condition. Convenient to schools, library, park, bank and shopping mall. Great Mark Keppel high school!